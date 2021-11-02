CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns Don't Plan to Move Star Ahead of NFL Deadline

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns don't plan to trade wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. prior to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. "I...

bleacherreport.com

New York Post

LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anonymous Browns player trashes Odell Beckham Jr.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was excused from practice again on Thursday. There are rumors out there saying Beckham has been told to stay home and won’t play for the Browns again. This comes after Beckham wasn’t traded at the deadline and his father criticized Baker Mayfield on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Odell Beckham Jr. story proves new status for Tampa

The Buccaneers are officially NFL royalty. Having Tom Brady as your quarterback and winning the Super Bowl will do crazy things for your team. Two years ago, the Buccaneers were irrelevant. No one wanted to come to play in Tampa unless it was for a major contract. Now, reporters and analysts alike think it possible that a top-10 wide receiver like Odell Beckham Jr. would come to Tampa on a veteran minimum contract, regardless of how unlikely.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Baker Mayfield Said Today

The Odell Beckham Jr. situation in Cleveland reached a new level of drama on Wednesday, when reports surfaced, revealing head coach Kevin Stefanski informed his players that the wide receiver was essentially off the team. “Earlier today, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told his players that Odell Beckham Jr. is essentially...
NFL
NESN

Shannon Sharpe Posts Tom Brady Tweet Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Drama

With Odell Beckham Jr. apparently on the outs in Cleveland, Shannon Sharpe can’t help but play the “What If?” game as it relates to the second chapter of the wide receiver’s NFL career. The Browns-Beckham partnership has been a failure. After a solid debut season in Cleveland, Beckham effectively has...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Steve Smith Has Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Over the past few days drama between Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr and quarterback Baker Mayfield has grown louder. Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr’s father posted a video criticizing Mayfield’s play. Not long later, OBJ was “excused” from Browns practice on Wednesday and then again on Thursday.
NFL
Awful Announcing

“I’m not addressing that, Tony”: Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski’s response to Tony Grossi is the latest odd ESPN Cleveland moment

850 AM WKNR, the ESPN Radio affiliate in Cleveland, has come up a whole lot here over the years. A few of those moments include host Tony Rizzo challenging fans planning an 0-16 parade to a fight, contributor Sabrina Parr claiming Jabrill Peppers was “on the lean and the molly” (for the record, Peppers denied doing “whatever drugs” Parr claimed he did, and the station then parted ways with her and buried her rant behind a paywall), and host Aaron Goldhammer eating literal horse poop on air as part of a Baker Mayfield bet. But the most-regularly-appearing ESPN Cleveland figure in our archives is Tony Grossi.
NFL
247Sports

NFL trade deadline: Green Bay Packers should pursue Odell Beckham Jr., according to CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s career with the Cleveland Browns has largely been a disappointment, and the wide receiver has been phased out of the Cleveland Browns’ offense. In five games, Beckham has just 16 receptions for 226 yards (14.1 average) and no touchdowns. There has been speculation that the Browns could try to move Beckham ahead of the Nov. 2 NFL trade deadline. Should they, could a team such as the Green Bay Packers become interested?
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns, Saints discussed Odell Beckham Jr. trade that never materialized?

It appears Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and unsettled wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will need to resolve any differences between the two as soon as possible. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday he needs "to do a better job" of getting Beckham involved after the 28-year-old was officially targeted only once in this past Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that dropped Cleveland to 4-4 on the season. Beckham's father generated a ton of buzz Tuesday when he shared a lengthy video on Instagram that offers examples of Mayfield either not throwing to OBJ or missing the former New York Giants star during games, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.
NFL

