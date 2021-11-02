CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet City, IL

Man Robbed Chase Bank In Calumet City

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The FBI is asking for help finding the man who robbed a Chase Bank branch Monday afternoon in south suburban Calumet City.

According to the FBI, the man claimed he had a gun, but did not show one, when he robbed the Chase Bank at 1783 River Oaks Dr. shortly after noon on Monday.

(Source: FBI)

The robber, a Black man standing 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7, with a slim build, was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, a blue hat with a crocodile logo, jeans, and a black mask. He fled the scene in a black Kia K5, which might have had Ohio license plates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yxVbn_0ckB6jTo00

(Source: FBI)

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at 312-421-6700. Tips also can be reported anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuA3r_0ckB6jTo00

(Source: FBI)

