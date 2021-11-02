CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simu Liu, Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey Bring the Romance to Helmer Fickman’s AFM Pic ‘One True Loves’

By Nick Clement
 6 days ago
Getting romantic dramas made in today’s cinematic landscape is becoming more and more challenging, yet veteran director Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man,” “The Game Plan,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,”), who is currently in production on the buzzy indie “One True Loves,” remains cheerful and optimistic about the genre. “In general, and pretty much short of being a tentpole, it’s very hard to get things made. People aren’t making romantic dramedies that much anymore, but at the same time, there’s a real need for content because of the streaming outlets,” says Fickman, whose energy level remains high even after shooting an all-nighter. Highland Film Group is representing international rights to “One True Loves,” and is co-financing the picture alongside Blue Rider’s Walter Josten. Highland Film Group’s domestic arm, the Avenue, is distributing domestically.

Starring the red-hot Simu Liu , who currently stars in Marvel’s box office smash “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the film also headlines Emmy and Tony-nominated Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”) and Luke Bracey (Netflix’s “Holidate”) (both pictured above with Fickman), and is the screen adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name.

“It of course helps when you have a very popular IP as your starting point, and it’s a unique yet universal story about love,” says Fickman.

The plot centers on high school sweethearts Emma (Soo) and Jesse (Bracey) as they leave their small town in order to travel the world together as a young couple. But tragedy strikes when Jesse disappears in a helicopter crash over the Pacific Ocean on their anniversary. Four years pass, and Emma has found happiness once again, running her parents’ bookshop and is newly engaged to her childhood best friend, Sam (Liu). But everything changes in an instant when it turns out that Jesse is alive, which forces Emma to make decisions she never expected to make.

Fickman’s attraction to the material was immediate. “I flipped out for the book, so I met with the author as it was such an intriguing premise. It revolved around potent themes of loss and heartbreak, and it asked a tough question: Can you love again after your first love? I wondered what it might be like as a movie,” he says. While Fickman was working in London’s West End directing “Heathers: The Musical,” the project gained momentum. “You feel so blessed when you assemble a great cast, and that’s what happened with ‘One True Loves,’” says Fickman, who adds that “color blind casting” and creating a “family atmosphere” was very much on his agenda. “We knew that Simu was going to explode with ‘Shang-Chi,’ but I was such a fan of his from ‘Kim’s Convenience,’ as I’d seen every episode,” says Fickman, who credits casting director Sarah Finn as being instrumental to the creative process for “One True Loves.” “She’s one of the best casting directors in the world, and we’d worked together on ‘She’s the Man,’ and her instincts are always spot-on for each role.”

Highland Film Group has sold the rights to “One True Loves” to key international territories, including SquareOne Entertainment, which is also executive producing alongside Highland Film Group, for all German-speaking territories. The film is produced by Fickman, Volition Media Partners’ Adam Beasley and Michael Jefferson (“Supercell,” “The Yacht”), Willie Kutner (“Sundown,” “Rebel Highway”), Betsy Sullenger (“The Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) and Sarah Finn (“Crash,” “WandaVision”).

“We got very lucky with our producers, and working with the team at Volition on this film served as the start to a great relationship, which also led to working with Highland Film Group,” says Fickman.

Variety

Tessa Thompson Delves Into the Subtext of ‘Passing’: ‘None of Us Fit Too Squarely in Boxes’

In “Passing,” Tessa Thompson stars as Irene Redfield, a Black woman living in Harlem amid the Renaissance, whose life with her doctor husband Brian (André Holland) and their two sons is turned upside down when she reconnects with Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga), a childhood acquaintance who’s since begun passing for white and is married to a wealthy (and racist) businessman named John (Alexander Skarsgård). The movie, which marks Rebecca Hall’s feature directorial debut, recently earned five Gotham Award nominations, including a lead performance nod for Thompson. Beyond her own acknowledgment, Thompson explains, those accolades represent something more. “It was so...
MOVIES
Variety

More Than Mom Roles: Toni Collette’s 10 Best Film Performances

Toni Collette, the underappreciated but overtly talented Australian actress, has showcased her range for over 25 years. In honor of her birthday and her brilliance in the acting craft, Variety is ranking her ten best performances in movies. Over the years, Collette has played many fascinating interpretations of mothers, taking...
Variety

Mickey Rourke Joins Dolph Lundgren in Action Movie ‘Section Eight’ – AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Mickey Rourke is joining the cast of action movie “Section Eight.” Sales agent The Exchange is introducing the movie to international buyers during the virtual American Film Market, which wraps Friday. The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney, and Blue October’s lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, as previously announced. The movie is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency. It will be directed by Christian Sesma (“Pay Dirt,” “The Night Crew”), working from an original screenplay by Chad Law (“The...
MOVIES
