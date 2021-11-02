CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Scenes of Grandson’s Uplifting ‘Drop Dead’ Remix Video Featuring Kesha and Travis Barker

By Mike Wass
 6 days ago
Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video.

The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on set. “I was looking for somebody who can match my energy, my vibration, my feel, my rock and roll,” Grandson, whose real name is Jordan Benjamin, says of Kesha. “We found the right person for the job.” But the “Praying” hitmaker has a slightly different take on their origin story. “We met on Bumble,” she jokes.

Both artists connect with the visual’s narrative, which follows the trials and tribulations of a down-on-his-luck monster. Despite being faced with a series of setbacks, the shaggy-haired protagonist hangs tough and betters himself. “It’s the kind of thing that any of us could relate to,” Grandson says in the behind-the-scenes video. “If you keep doing the work, you will find your people.” Kesha feels the same way, describing it as “a real hero story.”

“Drop Dead,” which features Barker on drums, first appeared on the Fueled by Ramen signee’s 2020 debut LP, “Death of an Optimist.” The remix, an addition to the deluxe edition of the album (due Dec. 3), is Grandson’s latest high-profile collaboration. The rocker landed an Alternative Airplay hit earlier this year with the Jessie Reyez-assisted “Rain.” Kesha is also no stranger to song-elevating alliances, recently lending her voice to a remix of country star Walker Hayes’ summer smash “Fancy Like.”

While Barker is not present in the “Drop Dead” video, his fingerprints are all over the song. “I wanted that very classic kind of optimism that a [Blink-182] song makes you feel,” Grandson told Apple Music in 2020. With Barker’s production on Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall,” the rock icon could be in contention for a Grammy award when the nominations are announced on Nov. 23.

Get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the “Drop Dead” music video, which boasts interviews and insights from the set, below.

