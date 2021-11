The new Netflix movie Harder They Fall is already a somewhat unique movie in that it’s a western with a predominantly black cast. And that cast is incredible. Everybody from Idris Elba to Regina King to Jonathan Majors to Zazie Beetz appears and that’s just the beginning. The cast is so top notch that it’s easy to assume that, if he were still with us, Chadwick Boseman would have found a place among them all. He would have been conspicuous by his absence otherwise. And he still is. And while he may not be on screen, Boseman was not forgotten, as an easter egg in the movie is dedicated to him.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO