Hays, KS

Kiwanis invites veterans, active military to free lunch

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
The Kiwanis Club of Hays will have a Veterans/Military Appreciation luncheon on Thursday at Rose Garden Banquet Hall...

Related
Hays Post

🎙 FHSU to celebrate veterans during Military Appreciation Week

Fort Hays State University is set to honor and celebrate active duty military and veterans during Military Appreciation Week Nov. 8-12. "I love the opportunity to say thank you to our military and of course, Veterans Day gives us the ability to do that, especially for those who are serving now," said Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Executive director, CASA of the High Plains

Application deadline: Nov. 26, 2021 or until filled. CASA of the High Plains, Inc. is seeking a skilled individual to manage the Court Appointed Special Advocate (“CASA”) program for the CASA of the High Plains, Inc. The goal of the program is to assist the Courts in the placement of children currently in the child welfare system due to alleged or confirmed abuse or neglect. The Executive Director’s primary responsibility is the administration of the CASA program on behalf of the Board of Directors. More specifically, the Executive Director’s responsibilities include:
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

SPONSORED: Jacobs offers thanks to Hays voters

I would like to take this opportunity to thank each of you who voted for me as Hays City Commissioner. I am humbled at your trust and confidence. As I look to our future, my commitment to doing the right thing for this community and its citizens at every opportunity stands strong.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

K-State calving school series includes stop in NW Kan.

MANHATTAN – In anticipation of calving season, the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and K-State Research and Extension are planning a series of calving schools beginning in December and continuing through January. The program will outline overall calving management that includes stages of the normal calving...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

KWEC's Kern recognized as a leader in environmental education

A Fort Hays State University staff member has been recognized by the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education for overcoming the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic on environmental education. Mandy Kern, program specialist at FHSU’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center near Great Bend, received the newly created Pivot Award from...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

🎥 Story time space/performance stage to be built alongside new ARC Park

A permanent outdoor story time space for children is planned to be built next spring in Seven Hills Optimist Park, 33rd and Hillcrest, alongside the new ARC Park playground. The project is the brainchild of the Leadership Hays Class of 2021 in collaboration with the Hays Public Library (HPL), city of Hays, Hays Chamber and Fort Hays State University.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

