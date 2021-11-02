CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloë Sevigny Stars in Marc Jacobs' Resort 2021 Campaign

By Guiddelle Desinor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen fashion collides with experimentation, Chloë Sevigny is never far behind. A cult actress and beloved It girl, Sevigny quickly became a mythical figure within the fashion industry, starring in several campaigns for A-list designers worldwide, most notably, Marc Jacobs. The link between the two dates back to the 1990’s, after...

Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Wrapped Minidress & Bronze Heels at ‘The Harder They Fall’ Premiere

Tiffany Haddish turned heads at “The Harder They Fall” movie premiere last night. The “Girls Trip” actress attended the red carpet ahead of the Netflix film premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. For the event, Haddish modeled an Alexandre Vauthier olive green and crystal-embroidered minidress from the pre-fall ’20 collection. The dress features long sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a high neckline. Haddish kept her accessories minimal but added silver sparkly jewelry to acccent the look. For her footwear, the actress decided on bronze-colored heels. Her shimmery shoes featured an open toe, as well as ankle and toe straps, with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Gucci’s Love Parade Collection Paid Homage to Marilyn Monroe and More of Old Hollywood

Alessandro Michele’s creation of a pair of ruby red slippers for Harry Styles to wear in his turn as Dorothy from the “Wizard of Oz” (for his “Harryween” shows at Madison Square Garden) may have just been a coincidence, but they were no less perfect a foreshadowing to last night’s Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles. There, using Hollywood Boulevard as a runway, the brand’s creative director presented a collection that paid homage to the mythicism of Hollywood, an enchantment that has both personally touched Michele through his own childhood and also more broadly helped to build the Italian luxury brand’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
crfashionbook.com

Hailey Beiber Shines in Jimmy Choo's Winter 2021 Campaign

Hailer Bieber stuns in Jimmy Choo's Winter 2021 campaign, in continuation of the Fall/Winter 21 "TIME TO DARE" story. Shot by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the mood shifts from day to night as the blonde beauty owns LA in striking stilettos and booties fit for any nocturnal It-girl. This content is imported...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Perry Ellis
Person
Drew Droege
thezoereport.com

Chloë Sevigny Will Convince You To Buy Everything From Zara Home’s Fall Campaign

Zara Home is an expert at creating hauntingly beautiful campaigns, but the affordable decor retailer has officially outdone itself this fall. For its Autumn/Winter 2021 collection, Zara Home not only dreamed up a line of chic, minimalist pieces — it also launched an entire short film around the line starring actor and fashion icon Chloë Sevigny to highlight its new pieces in a creative (and somewhat spooky) way.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Marc Jacobs Takes Over Bergdorf Goodman for an After-Dark Experience

There’s a classic Twilight Zone episode where a shopper becomes locked in a department store after hours and finds all the mannequins come to life. Here’s the twist: She is actually a mannequin herself. Hmm… After a spooky and surreal dinner at Bergdorf Goodman, I’m thinking I would definitely give it all up to become a Marc Jacobs mannequin. They wear black and white striped cocoon-like puffer coats like those of Qui Êtes-Vous Polly Maggoo? They have radically elegant khaki skirts over pants. Their platform mary-janes are at least 10 inches tall. Oh yeah, and they’re great dancers. Just before dinner, the “mannequins” we had been admiring and taking selfies with revealed themselves to be actual people by flowing and spinning around the table.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Barbie Ferreira And Her Cat Star In Coach’s Holiday 2021 Campaign

The holiday season is already upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give a little love to those around you? On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Coach released its latest campaign, titled “Give A Little Love,” just in time for the upcoming festivities and stars familiar faces of the brand, like Barbie Ferreira, Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Paloma Elsesser, Kiko Mizuhara, and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Sonic Youth
TODAY.com

Madonna sparks outrage for new Marilyn Monroe-inspired photoshoot

Madonna is sending social media into a state of shock with her newly released spread for V Magazine. The 63-year-old entertainer covers the outlet’s November-December issue in which she’s interviewed by playwright Jeremy O. Harris about the purpose of artists and the negative effects of cancel culture. But it’s the issue’s portraits shot by renowned photographer Steven Klein that are causing an uproar online.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Hailey Bieber Stars in Levi’s 2021 Holiday Campaign

Hailey Bieber is coming off an eventful Halloween weekend, channeling both Britney Spears and The Princess Diaries’ Mia Thermopolis. Now, she’s shooting straight into the holidays by starring in Levi’s new campaign for the season. Photographed by Stevie Dance, the shoot sees Bieber rock her very own holiday favourites, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

Hair and Makeup Contenders Are Titans of Transformation

A year after a historic win in this category, the hair and makeup race are again transforming actors playing real-life characters. Jessica Chastain completely disappears into the televangelist in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” so much so that you forget it’s her until the end split-screen with Tammy Faye Bakker and Chastain’s Bakker, which only reconfirms her amazing chameleon performance. Royally commanding in her performance, Kristen Stewart takes on the most photographed female in the world: Princess Diana, perfecting not just the voice, while the team helped complete her transformation with hair and makeup. Sarah Tanno, personal makeup artist to Lady Gaga...
TENNIS
International Business Times

Mama June’s Estranged Daughter Anna Cardwell Stuns In New Selfie

Mama June Shannon’s estranged daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell showed off her blonde locks on social media, and her fans couldn’t get enough of her stunning new look. On Saturday, the 27-year-old former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star took to Instagram to share a selfie she recently captured that she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Taylor’s Grandchildren: Meet Her 10 Gorgeous Grandkids

One of the most iconic women in Hollywood lives on through her family. Elizabeth Taylor is survived by ten grandchildren, so get to know each one. Elizabeth Taylor is the definition of the word “icon.” The Academy Award-winning actress was a trailblazer (the first actress to be paid $1 million for 1963’s Cleopatra), a business mogul, and a superstar whose every move made headlines up until her death at age 79 in 2011. Elizabeth was also known as “grandmother.” The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof actress was married eight times to seven men throughout her life and had four children overall: Elizabeth and her second husband, Michael Wilding, welcomed sons Michael Jr. and Christopher in 1953 and 1955, respectively; she and third husband, Mike Todd, welcomed Liza Todd in 1957; and in 1961, Elizabeth and Richard Burton welcomed daughter, Maria Burton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Speaks out After Daughter Delilah's Shocking Overdose

Lisa Rinna has spoken out following her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin's recent hospitalization following an accidental overdose. The RHOBH star thanked her followers for reaching out and sending prayers for her and her family during their difficult time. "Thank you to all of the angels who have reached out, sharing their stories, sending their love and prayers, we are so grateful to you all for your help and your guidance!!" Rinna shared on her Instagram story, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES

