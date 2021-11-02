Food drive season kicks off with barrel pick-up on Thursday

Paul Halvatzis, member of the QSAC Board of Directors, presents AnnaDea Diotalevi, senior fundraising manager for QSAC (Quality Services for the Autism Community) over $1,000 he raised at his recent birthday dinner. Halvatzis asked friends who attended the dinner instead of giving a gift to make a donation to QSAC. This money will be put toward turkey dinners for needy families at Thanksgiving. This year will mark the 20th year that Paul Halvatzis has run the Food for the Holidays event. (L. to r.): Will Harrell, Paul Halvatzis, AnnaDea Diotalevi, and Tim Burke.

