Food drive season kicks off with barrel pick-up on Thursday

By ThisIsReno
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 6 days ago
Northern Nevada Food Bank this week is gearing up for holiday food drives with a drive-by barrel pick-up on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 3-5 p.m. at Grand Sierra Resort. Organizations planning to host a food...

