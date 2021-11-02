CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UBS chair Weber: Europe can lead on global green capital markets

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUBS Chairman Axel Weber discusses Europe's opportunity to...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; oil prices jump about 1%

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors reacted to China's trade data released over the weekend. Mainland Chinese stocks recovered from earlier losses to close higher, with the Shanghai composite up 0.2% to 3,498.63 while the Shenzhen component climbed 0.32% to 14,508.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng...
STOCKS
The Independent

Junior stock market deals soar 155% in a year, research finds

The value of takeover and merger deals on London’s junior stock market, AIM has jumped nearly 155% in the past year, according to new research.Firms have been looking to capitalise on a buoyant UK tech sector, with M&A deals worth £8.4 billion in the 12 months to September, up from £3.3 billion on the same period last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young found.Researchers said the hike in deal value was driven by private equity and international conglomerates snapping up AIM listed tech firms which had performed strongly through the pandemic.Being AIM listed is an excellent platform for growth...
STOCKS
CNBC

European markets start the new trading week on a flat note

LONDON — European stocks were flat on Monday, lacking clear direction at the start of the new trading week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline by mid-afternoon, with autos shedding 0.9% while oil and gas stocks added 0.7%. The lackluster day followed a mixed trading session in...
BUSINESS
AFP

Soaring prices fuel anti-ECB sentiment in Germany

As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP. From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
crunchbase.com

Tiger Global And Sequoia Capital Place Most Leading Bets In India’s Venture Surge

India is seeing a year of venture capital investing unlike any other, and the firms leading that charge are some of the biggest spenders in that world. A look at Crunchbase data reveals Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital India and Accel have led or co-led the most funding rounds in the country through the first three quarters of this year—rounds that have totaled more than $3.5 billion.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Russia can take 20% of global market for wild organic crops

Some 24,000 tons of wild crops, worth $69 million, have been exported by Russia last year, says the AgroExport division of the Ministry of Agriculture. In January-August 2021, exports amounted to 9,000 tons worth $39 million. The consumers are mostly European countries, including Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Czech Republic, Finland, and...
AGRICULTURE
eturbonews.com

China Leading the Way with Global Green Economy

In early October, the International Monetary Fund, in its World Economic Outlook, trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9 percent and warned of high uncertainty in economic recovery. Against such a backdrop, the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies gathered in Italy’s Rome on Saturday trying to make...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Can a global carbon market be agreed at Cop26?

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and even the Queen: the list of likely Cop26 no-shows is growing by the day - and the chances of success at the crunch summit seem to be fast shrinking. “Touch and go” was Boris Johnson’s gloomy prognosis last week ahead of the Glasgow climate conference,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial-Planning.com

Go small to find tech winners, UBS Global Wealth says

The outlook for small and mid-cap technology firms is much brighter than for their mega peers, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. Ahead of quarterly results due later on Thursday from giants Apple Inc. and Amazon.com, strategists led by Mark Haefele said smaller tech companies offer investors better opportunities due to their superior growth prospects and reduced exposure to regulatory risks.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Refractories Market Evolving Latest Trends To Lead Global Industry

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global refractories market in its latest publication. The long-term outlook on the global refractories market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Among product forms, the monolithic & other unshaped segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of refractories is estimated to be valued at US$ 29,467.3 Mn by the end of 2018. China is estimated to account for a value share of 53.6% in the global refractories market by 2018 end and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Persistence Market Research throws light on the drivers and restraints likely to impact growth of the refractories market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
The Independent

Travel stocks drive gains across FTSE after Pfizer pill progress

Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...
STOCKS
advisorhub.com

UBS Weighs Changes to Elite Global Family Office Unit

Bloomberg – UBS Group AG is in talks about ending the stand-alone status of a key unit that deals with some of its richest clients because of internal wrangling about how profits are shared between the wealth management and investment banking businesses. The Swiss wealth manager is weighing plans to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS

