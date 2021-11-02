UBS chair Weber: Europe can lead on global green capital markets

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors reacted to China's trade data released over the weekend. Mainland Chinese stocks recovered from earlier losses to close higher, with the Shanghai composite up 0.2% to 3,498.63 while the Shenzhen component climbed 0.32% to 14,508.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng...
The value of takeover and merger deals on London’s junior stock market, AIM has jumped nearly 155% in the past year, according to new research.Firms have been looking to capitalise on a buoyant UK tech sector, with M&A deals worth £8.4 billion in the 12 months to September, up from £3.3 billion on the same period last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young found.Researchers said the hike in deal value was driven by private equity and international conglomerates snapping up AIM listed tech firms which had performed strongly through the pandemic.Being AIM listed is an excellent platform for growth...
LONDON — European stocks were flat on Monday, lacking clear direction at the start of the new trading week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline by mid-afternoon, with autos shedding 0.9% while oil and gas stocks added 0.7%. The lackluster day followed a mixed trading session in...
As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP.
From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.
Richard Bernstein, Richard Bernstein Advisors CEO, joins 'Power Lunch' to explain how investors can broaden their investment horizons. Bernstein explains why he believes bubbles are prevalent in today's markets. He also examines past bubbles and how those compare and contrast in today's world.
India is seeing a year of venture capital investing unlike any other, and the firms leading that charge are some of the biggest spenders in that world. A look at Crunchbase data reveals Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital India and Accel have led or co-led the most funding rounds in the country through the first three quarters of this year—rounds that have totaled more than $3.5 billion.
UBS Chairman Axel Weber discusses his expectations for the COP26 climate meetings, the role of the financial sector in fostering the green energy transition and green capital markets. He speaks with CNBC's Geoff Cutmore and Steve Sedgwick.
Some 24,000 tons of wild crops, worth $69 million, have been exported by Russia last year, says the AgroExport division of the Ministry of Agriculture. In January-August 2021, exports amounted to 9,000 tons worth $39 million. The consumers are mostly European countries, including Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, Czech Republic, Finland, and...
In early October, the International Monetary Fund, in its World Economic Outlook, trimmed its 2021 global growth forecast to 5.9 percent and warned of high uncertainty in economic recovery. Against such a backdrop, the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies gathered in Italy’s Rome on Saturday trying to make...
Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and even the Queen: the list of likely Cop26 no-shows is growing by the day - and the chances of success at the crunch summit seem to be fast shrinking. “Touch and go” was Boris Johnson’s gloomy prognosis last week ahead of the Glasgow climate conference,...
The outlook for small and mid-cap technology firms is much brighter than for their mega peers, according to UBS Global Wealth Management. Ahead of quarterly results due later on Thursday from giants Apple Inc. and Amazon.com, strategists led by Mark Haefele said smaller tech companies offer investors better opportunities due to their superior growth prospects and reduced exposure to regulatory risks.
Revenue from U.S. property sales and leasing activity at CBRE saw massive jumps compared to the same period last year as the Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment company continues to invest in key areas.
Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global refractories market in its latest publication. The long-term outlook on the global refractories market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Among product forms, the monolithic & other unshaped segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of refractories is estimated to be valued at US$ 29,467.3 Mn by the end of 2018. China is estimated to account for a value share of 53.6% in the global refractories market by 2018 end and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Persistence Market Research throws light on the drivers and restraints likely to impact growth of the refractories market during the forecast period.
SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
Travel stocks led the way as the FTSE regained more ground on the back of positivity surrounding the breakthrough with Pfizer’s Covid-19 pill as well as good trading from British Airways owner IAG Pfizer revealed that a pill it has developed to treat Covid-19 cuts the risk of hospital admission or death by 89% in vulnerable adults, according to clinical trials, boosting overall market sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 24.05 points, or 0.33%, higher at 7,303.96 on Friday.Danni Hewson, financial analyst at AJ Bell said: “Whilst London markets aren’t seeing the record highs being set by some of their Wall...
Peloton's brutal stock sell-off on Friday booted CEO John Foley from the list of billionaires. His net worth fell to about $850 million as the stock plunged as much as 35% Friday afternoon, Bloomberg reported. The exercise equipment maker is struggling as people return to gyms and at-home fitness trends...
Stock pickers don't tend to beat indexes, but active bond fund managers are doing a bit better, according to Morningstar. Around 84% of active bond fund managers outperformed in the one-year period that ended on June 30, 2021 versus just 47% of active equity fund managers, a semiannual Morningstar report found.
Bloomberg – UBS Group AG is in talks about ending the stand-alone status of a key unit that deals with some of its richest clients because of internal wrangling about how profits are shared between the wealth management and investment banking businesses. The Swiss wealth manager is weighing plans to...
Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
Asia-Pacific accounted for 52% of global carbon dioxide emissions last year, according to the latest edition of BP's Statistical Review of World Energy. Experts have said that much of global efforts to fight climate change is dependent on Asian countries cutting their reliance on coal. The region's move away from...
