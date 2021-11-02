UBS chair Weber: Europe can lead on global green capital markets

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global refractories market in its latest publication. The long-term outlook on the global refractories market remains positive, with market value expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026). Among product forms, the monolithic & other unshaped segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of refractories is estimated to be valued at US$ 29,467.3 Mn by the end of 2018. China is estimated to account for a value share of 53.6% in the global refractories market by 2018 end and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In this report, Persistence Market Research throws light on the drivers and restraints likely to impact growth of the refractories market during the forecast period.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO