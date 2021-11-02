RIP, Chase Stokes And Madelyn Cline Reportedly Broke Up Months Ago

After months of dating rumors, Normal People actor Paul Mescal and singer Phoebe Bridgers seemed to have confirmed they’re dating. On Saturday, November 6, the long-rumored couple attended the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles and posed for pictures together while on the red carpet in their first official public appearance together. The dating speculations go back nearly two years, starting in December 2019 when Mescal shared his Spotify Wrapped revealing Bridgers was his most played artist of the year. The new item had many interactions throughout 2020, and Mescal stated in November 2020 he had a girlfriend but never identified her by name. It’s been quite a while, but, finally, the time has come for Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers to confirm all the dating rumors in their latest pictures together.

