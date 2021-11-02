Zillow Stock Tanks After Real Estate Marketplace Unable to Flip Homes

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, already a big name in the fight against COVID-19 with its vaccine co-produced with BioNTech, made an even bigger splash this week, announcing that its experimental antiviral pill cuts COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths by 90 percent. Shares surged more than 10 percent following the news, but the success of one didn't do much for the market sector overall. Pfizer's rival Moderna delivered a weak earnings report, and while Merck was able to get UK authorization for its antiviral treatment, the preliminary numbers on its pill have so far shown only about a 50 percent effectiveness against hospitalizations and deaths. Stock in both Moderna and Merck plunged this week as the overall pharmaceutical sector lagged markets that found themselves soaring after a stellar October jobs report. Another company making the downward plunge today was Peloton, cratering more than 39 percent on dour predictions now that gyms like Planet Fitness are reopening and ongoing supply chain constraints.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO