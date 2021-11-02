CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow Stock Tanks After Real Estate Marketplace Unable to Flip Homes

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LodyV_0ckB3DFd00

Zillow shares plummeted on news that homes the real estate marketplace purchased in order to flip are worth less than their original sale prices. Last month the platform announced a halt of home purchasing due to renovation costs and construction labor shortages.

