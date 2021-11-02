CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Soon: Birdie’s at Common House

By Eileen Mellon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirdie's is located at 305 W. Broad St. and will operate as an oyster bar, cafe and wine cellar. (Photo by Kate Thompson) "We want it to be a place you can have a beer and a dozen oysters or come in and eat a dozen small plates and get an...

Iconic Americana

A pair of Chinese porcelain water bottles, circa 1805. “The [Joseph and June] Hennage silver bequest is game-changing, effectively doubling the number of American-made holloware pieces owned by Colonial Williamsburg,” says Janine E. Skerry, Colonial Williamsburg’s senior curator of metals, of the most monumental American decorative arts gift received by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in its 90-year history. The Hennage Collection features more than 400 objects, including 18th-century examples of American furniture and miniature furniture, American silver, and Chinese porcelain from critical Colonial centers such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Charleston and the Connecticut River Valley. In celebration of the bequest, approximately 50 objects from the collection are on view at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum in a new exhibition, “A Gift to the Nation: The Joseph and June Hennage Collection,” now through 2023.
VISUAL ART
12 Stellar Wines to Bring to Your Roaring ’20s Holiday Party

Whether it’s the 1920s or the 2020s, as party season commences, a timeless question remains: What bottle of wine should you bring your host? Plenty of practical considerations arise while mulling your pick. How much should you drop? Pitfalls lurk at both extremes—too little and you’re a cheapskate or not doing as well as everyone thinks; too much and you risk showboating. Try to target the range the host typically drinks and serves. And if you don’t know, scan their Instagram posts or chat them up about recent bottles you both enjoyed to glean some intel. Then there’s the moment...
A Taste of Hope

Hamid Noori, chef and owner of Carytown’s The Mantu, has always felt his purpose was to serve others. “Twenty years ago, when I started working in restaurants, I thought, ‘I could serve people,’ and that was my intention from day one,” he says. In 2015, Noori, 36, fled his life...
RESTAURANTS
Clementine’s in Kirkwood opening soon, and Serendipity offering holiday treats

It’s finally happening: Clementine’s is slated to open in Kirkwood on November 12. When SLM announced this summer that The Custard Station in Kirkwood (140 W. Argonne) would become the sixth location of Tamara Keefe’s popular ice cream shops, Keefe was hoping for a relatively quick turnaround. Due to staffing issues (both in Kirkwood and for the manufacturing facility in North County), however, the opening date had more unexpected delays than the trains running adjacent to the property.
KIRKWOOD, MO
Autumn Almanac

A latte at Ironclad Coffee Roasters (Photo by Sarah Der) Later, pumpkin spice — Aunt Mabel’s in town. At the beginning of the month, Shockoe Bottom coffee shop Ironclad Coffee Roasters will introduce Aunt Mabel’s sweet potato latte. Using Ironclad’s Bare-Knuckle Espresso and South Mountain Creamery milk, baristas add a homemade sauce made from whole sweet potatoes, plenty of butter, brown sugar and a blend of spices for a caffeinated fall dream. Order in house to get the full experience: A cup adorned with toasted-to-order artisan marshmallows and candied pecans.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ahwatukee man’s ‘micro-museum’ hosts open house

Describing Jack Armstrong as a history buff is akin to describing George Washington as a historical figure. Armstrong is so steeped in history – particularly but not exclusively Scottish-Irish history – that he turned part of his Ahwatukee home into a micro-museum that houses an incredible array of artifacts, books and other memorabilia that he has culled from strategic trips around the country and painstaking online searches.
MUSEUMS

