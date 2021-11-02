Opening Soon: Birdie’s at Common House

A pair of Chinese porcelain water bottles, circa 1805. “The [Joseph and June] Hennage silver bequest is game-changing, effectively doubling the number of American-made holloware pieces owned by Colonial Williamsburg,” says Janine E. Skerry, Colonial Williamsburg’s senior curator of metals, of the most monumental American decorative arts gift received by the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in its 90-year history. The Hennage Collection features more than 400 objects, including 18th-century examples of American furniture and miniature furniture, American silver, and Chinese porcelain from critical Colonial centers such as Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Baltimore, Charleston and the Connecticut River Valley. In celebration of the bequest, approximately 50 objects from the collection are on view at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum in a new exhibition, “A Gift to the Nation: The Joseph and June Hennage Collection,” now through 2023.
