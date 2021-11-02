Family calendar Nov. 3-10 Lincoln Veteran's Day parade, Sunday; 43rd Army Band concert, Sunday; Holiday Harvest outdoor market at College View, Sunday; Donations needed for "A Warmer Day" and "Gifts of Love."
Please check event venues for current information. "A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves to be donated to A Warmer Day organization, providing warm coats to those in need,...journalstar.com
Comments / 0