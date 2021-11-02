Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues on Amicus Brief in Support of a Colorado Christian Business Owner’s Religious Liberty

WASHINGTON — Senator Mike Braun (Ranking Member of the HELP Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety), Sen. Dan Sullivan, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Sen. Roger Marshall, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Mike Rounds, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Pat Toomey, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Sen. James Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Todd Young, Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Ben Sasse. Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. John Cornyn along with Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) (Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Workforce Protections), and other members in the U.S. House of Representatives today formally moved to disapprove and nullify President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employees under the Congressional Review Act: the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule.
