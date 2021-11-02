CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues on Amicus Brief in Support of a Colorado Christian Business Owner’s Religious Liberty

Files brief in 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, a case seen as a follow-on to Colorado’s famous Masterpiece Cakeshop case. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today led a bicameral amicus brief with his Republican colleagues in the case of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, calling...

Houston Chronicle

Sen. Ted Cruz files bill to block COVID vaccine mandates for kids

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is pushing legislation that would block schools from requiring students to get COVID vaccines. The Texas Republican filed a bill this week that would prohibit the federal government or any entity at the federal, state or local level that receives federal funding, including school districts, from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The legislation comes as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Colleagues in Letter Urging President Biden to Take Necessary Steps to Ease Energy Prices Before Winter

‘There are several immediate and reasonable actions your Administration can take to increase natural gas supplies and ease prices – without sacrificing safety or environmental stewardship’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and 18 of his Senate colleagues this week sent a letter to President Biden describing the actions that the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Stefanik Urge Sec. Mayorkas and Biden Administration to Enforce Federal Immigration Laws As Illegal Immigrant Caravan Approaches US Border

‘If the Administration does not begin to appropriately respond to these caravans and the ongoing border crisis, these surges will surely continue’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) today sent a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, voicing concerns about a caravan of over 3,000 illegal immigrants approaching the U.S. and urging the Biden administration to enforce federal immigration laws to address the border crisis on the Southwest border. Senate co-signers of the letter include Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Todd Young (R-Ind.), and John Boozman (R-Ark.).
CONGRESS & COURTS
city-countyobserver.com

Braun Leads 40 Colleagues In Challenging Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON — Senator Mike Braun (Ranking Member of the HELP Subcommittee on Employment and Workplace Safety), Sen. Dan Sullivan, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Sen. Roger Marshall, Sen. Mike Lee, Sen. James Lankford, Sen. Rick Scott, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Sen. John Thune, Sen. Jerry Moran, Sen. Roger Wicker, Sen. Richard Burr, Sen. Mike Rounds, Sen. John Hoeven, Sen. Pat Toomey, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Sen. James Risch, Sen. Mike Crapo, Sen. Ted Cruz, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Joni Ernst, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. John Boozman, Sen. Jim Inhofe, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Todd Young, Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Ben Sasse. Sen. Steve Daines, Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. John Cornyn along with Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) (Ranking Member, Subcommittee on Workforce Protections), and other members in the U.S. House of Representatives today formally moved to disapprove and nullify President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private employees under the Congressional Review Act: the official process for Congress to eliminate an executive branch rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Davidson Introduce the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act

‘By indexing capital gains taxes to inflation, we are protecting hardworking Americans from being punished for this administration’s reckless spending and the cruel tax of inflation it created’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) today introduced the Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act, legislation to ensure capital...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thepampanews.com

Rep. Jackson Joins Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court in Support of Religious Freedom

WASHINGTON — Representative Ronny Jackson (TX-13) recently joined an amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) affirming Congress’ support for religious liberty and for Coach Joe Kennedy in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District. The brief asks SCOTUS to reverse the Ninth Circuit’s decision to allow Bremerton School District to fire Coach Kennedy for silently kneeling and praying after school football games. Senator James Lankford (R-OK) and Representative Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) led the brief, which was signed by 14 Representatives and 12 Senators.
BREMERTON, WA
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz, Rep. Diaz-Balart Reintroduce the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) this week introduced the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act, a bill that urges the U.S. Department of State to use its statutory authority to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). This measure requires the Department of State to report to Congress about whether the Muslim Brotherhood meets the legal criteria for designation, and if so, will enable the U.S. to take action that could stifle the funding they receive to promote their malign activities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Jean Rounds

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the passing of Jean Rounds, wife of Sen. Mike Rounds and former first lady of South Dakota: “Our hearts are heavy as we bid farewell to Jean Rounds, who fought a brave battle with sarcoma cancer with courage and grace. Heidi and I sent our heartfelt prayers and condolences to Mike and the entire Rounds family as they grieve the loss of a loving […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Attorney General Paxton Files Amicus Brief to Hold Facebook Accountable

The State of Texas has filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court arguing against Facebook’s vague and inaccurate legal interpretation of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, intended to shield it from liability for human trafficking that was facilitated using the social media platform. This would leave trafficking victims without effective relief or financial remedy while Facebook takes advantage of this vulnerable demographic in exchange for advertising dollars.
TEXAS STATE
#Christian#Evangelical Church#Creative Llc#Elenis#Republican#The Supreme Court#Cada#Senate
BigCountryHomepage

Rep. Ronny Jackson joins Supreme Court amicus brief, claims Washington school coach unfairly fired

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas District 13 Representative Ronny Jackson joined an amicus brief submitted to the Supreme Court in support of Coach Joe Kennedy in the in-progress Kennedy v. Bemerton School District case, asking the Court to hear and agree with a coach’s claim that he was fired for silently kneeling and praying after […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Times

Sen. Cruz to blast AG Garland over Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Sen. Ted Cruz is planning to question Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday about President Biden’s proposed COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Texas Republican announced his plan in a video uploaded an hour before the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Justice Department. “Garland needs to answer if Biden’s COVID...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE

