Further proving herself a blessing to humanity, Dolly Parton announced that she is expanding her Imagination Library in Kentucky to cover the entire state. In a video thanking state Sens. Morgan McGarvey and Robert Stivers, Parton announced that her Imagination Library program would be expanding across the state. The Imagination Library is a program that gifts books to all children, regardless of income. The children who sign up for the program receive a free book each month until they are 5 years old.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO