It's been two weeks since Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust, and there are still questions about how such a tragedy occurred. Alec Baldwin, star and producer of the Western indie film, fired a gun during rehearsal that contained a live round. The actor initially issued a statement saying that he had "no words to convey my shock and sadness" about the accident. Baldwin's remarks about the tragedy have been sparse, but telling, since Oct. 21, the day of the events.

