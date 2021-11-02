CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 6 days ago
On Tuesday evening, the Sacramento Kings (3-3) will visit the Utah Jazz (5-1). The game is set to tip-off at 9 p.m. ET and will be held at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Below, we look at the Kings at Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Kings are coming into this having played far better than most expected. SF Harrison Barnes has taken his game to a new level, averaging over 23 points per game (PPG) and shooting 45.5% from three.

Overall, this team is still led by PG De’Aaron Fox. Their previous two first-round picks, G Tyrese Haliburton and G Davion Mitchell, both play an impactful role as well.

The Kings have only lost to the Mavs, Jazz and Warriors while defeating the Suns, Pelicans and Blazers. They’ll meet a familiar foe in Utah who has only lost to the Bulls, one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Jazz are led by superstar SG Donovan Mitchell, but with five players averaging double figures, it’s really a team effort that’s kept that atop the West.

Kings at Jazz odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kings +380 (bet $100 to win $380) | Jazz -540 (bet $540 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kings +9.5 (-120) | Jazz -9.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Kings at Jazz key injuries

Kings

  • None impacting gambling odds

Jazz

  • SF Rudy Gay (right heel) out

Kings at Jazz odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jazz 115, Kings 108

PASS on the money line. The Jazz were 31-5 at home last season.

But, at -540, I’m still not taking that value. The Kings are a quality side but certainly aren’t favored to win. The Jazz should win this game, and the money lines should be irrelevant for bettors.

BET on the KINGS +9.5 (-120) as they’ve actually impressed this season. Lottery pick Davion Mitchell looks tenacious on the defensive end and should be able to calm the sparky guard Jordan Clarkson.

With Fox quicker than guard Mike Conley along with the length of Haliburton, I think the Kings match up particularly well.

The Kings also rank in the top third of the league in turnover rate, so they should take care of the ball better than the two teams’ last outing which Sacramento committed 15 turnovers.

While the Jazz are still the more talented side, the Kings should push their limits enough to cover a near double-figure spread. The Kings are 3-3 ATS this season. Utah is 5-1 ATS.

“LEAN” to the OVER 221.5 (-108) as the better bet. While the Jazz rank third in defensive rating, it has been on the back of C Rudy Gobert.

With the Kings looking to cause trouble mainly due to their speedy backcourt, they should match up well, wanting to get their sharpshooters going early.

Both teams rank in the top half of the league in 3-point field goal attempts and offensive rating.

That said, the last time these two teams met the end score totaled 211 as neither team topped 42.0% from the field. An improvement the norm would boost these totals, and that’s the side I’d bank on.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

