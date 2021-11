The Iowa men’s basketball team took the lead 13 seconds into its 99-47 exhibition game win over Slippery Rock on Friday night and never relinquished it. In the first men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with fans in attendance in 612 days, the Hawkeyes shot 52 percent from the field, while holding the Rock to 22 percent shooting on the night. Iowa went on a 24-0 run midway through the first half to lead 41-18 at the break. Things only got worse for Slippery Rock from there.

