Mental Health

Ways to improve your next night of sleep

fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse that extra hour this weekend to your advantage! Dr....

www.fox9.com

Psych Centra

Anxiety Worse at Night? 4 Ways to Calm Down and Sleep Better

When the lights go out, anxious thoughts may start creeping in — and the more you worry, the harder it is to fall asleep. Some people find that anxiety can be especially bothersome when it strikes at night. It can feel like your brain is going into overdrive with racing...
MENTAL HEALTH
henryford.com

Sleep Disorder Or A Bad Night's Sleep? When To Consult Your Doctor

It's no secret that quality sleep plays a key role in health and well-being. Healthy sleep not only helps you stay safe and alert, but it can also enhance your focus, boost your productivity and help ensure your body performs its best. "Most people need seven to nine hours of...
MENTAL HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Sleeping Less Than 5 Hours A Night May Increase Your Risk Of This

Poor sleep has been linked to cardiovascular conditions, mental health disorders and more. Now, a new study reveals a connection to a dangerous disease. Getting a solid amount of sleep is a challenge for many, especially as we near the stress-filled holidays and family gatherings. According to the National Institutes of Health, it’s estimated that 50 to 70 million Americans are experiencing sleep-related problems. These problems are not only annoying, they impact factors that range from your weight to your mood.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

7 Ways To Improve Your Relationships At Work

Being a career coach, I’ve heard a lot of stories about workplace interactions, mainly between an employer and employee. In fact, one global study found that 79% of people who quit their jobs cite “lack of appreciation” as their reason for leaving. If you feel like you’re being driven to the edge every time you get an email from your boss, maybe it’s time to take a step back and ask yourself, “why?”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Cat Country 107.3

Five Bedtime Snacks For a Better Night’s Sleep

Many people experience problems either falling or staying asleep. Getting good sleep is incredibly important for your overall health. It may reduce your risk of developing certain chronic illnesses, maintain brain health, and boost your immune system. It’s generally recommended that we get between 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night, though many people struggle to get that. If you are one of them, there are many strategies you can use to promote good sleep, including making changes to your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Wellness: Sleep your way to better health

We live in challenging times and resiliency is more important than ever before. To be resilient is to be flexible and adapt to our ever-changing environment. So how do we cultivate ourselves to be more flexible? Maybe it’s best to sleep on it. Insomnia and disturbed sleep affect more than...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

OHSU studying new device to improve sleep

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are testing a new device that could improve your quality of sleep just by wearing it. Sleep with your pet? How that may affect you (and your pet) In the quest for better sleep, people often ask if they...
PORTLAND, OR
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
times-gazette.com

Daylight Saving Time: How to handle your sleep when it ends Sunday

Let’s face it, most of us don’t get enough sleep even though we’re very aware of just how important it is for our physical, mental and emotional health. And while getting in the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep a night is a struggle for many adults at all times of the year, adjusting clocks due to Daylight Saving Time can pose an even greater challenge for bedtime routines, said Dr. Aneesa Das, a pulmonologist with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center who specializes in sleep medicine.
VACCINES
ocmomblog.com

Top Ways To Boost Your Immune System And Improve Your Gut Health

Do you ever feel like your immune system is struggling to keep up with all the demands on it? It’s no surprise. With so many toxins and pollutants in our environment, it can be difficult for your body to maintain a healthy gut flora balance and ward off viruses and bacteria. But there are some simple steps you can take to help boost your immune system. Here we go!
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Dragging Your Feet? How Lack of Sleep Affects the Way You Walk

Periodically catching up on sleep can improve gait control for the chronically sleep-deprived. Good sleep can be hard to come by. But a new study finds that if you can make up for lost sleep, even for just a few weekend hours, the extra zzz’s could help reduce fatigue-induced clumsiness, at least in how you walk.
FITNESS
hypefresh.co

Good Health: Unusual Ways To Improve Your Overall Health And Well-Being

There are many reasons people want to go on a health kick. It may be to feel great over summer, to fulfill a new year’s resolution, or to prepare for the future. Thankfully, information on leading a healthier lifestyle is widely available. From juice cleanses and mindful eating, to yoga and HIIT training, to the power of plant-based diets, everyone is trying to achieve a better quality of life.
SCIENCE

