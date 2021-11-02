North Dakota kidnappings ended in Fargo-Moorhead border shootout 40 years ago

— Penske Truck Leasing announced it recently opened a new full-service location in West Fargo, North Dakota, located at 830 7th Street NE. The facility is 14,520-square-feet and is located on 4.3 acres. It has three truck service bays, wash bay and a self-service fuel island. This Penske location provides easy access to both I-94 and I-29. “We have been in this area for 16 years, and it was time to introduce a modernized facility to keep pace with the generalbusiness growth of the Fargo-Moorhead market,” stated Mike Pritchard, Penske senior vice president for the north-central region. “There has been an influx of distribution center and transportation activity, and we are now able to better support our local customer base, which includes manufacturing, service and the food and beverage sectors.”

