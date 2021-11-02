CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

North Dakota kidnappings ended in Fargo-Moorhead border shootout 40 years ago

By Robin Huebner
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — People think Brian Jansen is fibbing when he says he was kidnapped at gunpoint from his North Dakota farmhouse as a child, which led the escaped murderers from Nevada who took him and his family to a shootout with police in the end. Sometimes he shows them...

siouxlandproud.com

49-year-old South Dakota woman killed by front-end loader

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a death involving a front-end loader Friday morning. Authorities say a 49-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by the machinery around 9:30 a.m. The incident happened on private property in the 4000 block of North National Avenue.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
NBCMontana

Three shot dead at Montana casino near North Dakota border

HELENA, Mont. — Three people are dead after a reported shooting at a casino near the border of Montana and North Dakota. Police say the suspected shooter is among the dead in the Saturday slaying at the Stateline Casino in the small town of Bainville, Montana. Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason...
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Happy Birthday, North Dakota!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday marks the beginning of North Dakota’s 132nd year of statehood. North Dakota is full of reasons for its residents to take pride in their state. “During the summer months, going down to the river. It kind of gives you a sense of community. And just...
BISMARCK, ND
INFORUM

Moorhead's water tower wins Tank of the Year competition

ROCHESTER -- Being named the People’s Choice wasn’t enough for Olmsted County’s iconic ear-of-corn water tower to be named Tank of the Year. The award, announced Friday, went to another Minnesota water tower -- Moorhead’s. The honor pitted nearly 300 U.S. and Canadian water tanks against each other to see...
MOORHEAD, MN
State
Iowa State
State
North Dakota State
City
Fargo, ND
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Valley City, ND
City
Jamestown, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
kvrr.com

MSUM honors Fargo-Moorhead lives lost to AIDS

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead is raising awareness about AIDS with a series of speakers and informational displays. Tens of millions of people have died of AIDS-related causes across the world. Fargo-Moorhead has been no exception, with several people feeling the impact of lives lost due to HIV.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jamestown Sun

North Dakota gas prices at seven-year high

Gas prices in North Dakota are at a seven-year high, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. The average price of gas Monday, Oct. 25, in North Dakota was $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA. The average price of gas in North Dakota was $2.05 per gallon a year ago and $2.55 per gallon at this time in 2019.
JAMESTOWN, ND
Bemidji Pioneer

Report: Former North Dakota deputy injured in road rage assault in Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A former North Dakota deputy was injured last week during a road rage incident in a Twin Cities suburb, according to the Star Tribune. Mark Henderson, 65, of Burnsville, Minnesota, was in a hospital Wednesday, Nov. 3, being treated for a broken thigh bone, as well as cuts and bruises, his wife Sharon said to the Star Tribune. He was reportedly assaulted around 2 p.m. Oct. 27 behind a Lakeville Walmart, the newspaper said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Grand Forks Herald

Our view: The ‘good life’ exists here in North Dakota, too. It has for years now

Competition for residents is increasing among states as the labor shortage continues to inhibit growth and development. Take, for instance, a new effort underway in Nebraska. The national marketing campaign is named “The Good Life is Calling,” and it seeks to boost the state’s workforce by urging people to raise their families in that state. The campaign, which kicked off last month, is funded by Nebraska’s share of federal COVID relief dollars. Good idea.
POLITICS
#Murder#Kidnappings#Guns
KX News

3 North Dakota men accused of financial crimes at 2 banks

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three North Dakota men are accused of committing financial crimes while working at banks in Beulah and Glen Ullin. All three defendants are from Beulah. Brady Torgerson is charged with committing bank fraud, misapplication of bank funds, making false entries in bank records and committing aggravated identity theft. The indictment alleges […]
BISMARCK, ND
WOWT

New details in Iowa teacher's murder

Council Bluffs Police battle homelessness in the Omaha metro. Homelessness is on the rise in the Omaha metro. Nebraska and Iowa join lawsuit against COVID vaccine policy. Nebraska's Attorney General is on the offense against the new OSHA vaccine mandate.
IOWA STATE
kxnet.com

Man accused of fatal shooting, kidnapping in South Dakota

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) — Bond of $1 million cash has been set for a man accused in a fatal shooting and hostage situation in Jerauld County, SD. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says law enforcement officers responded to a Wessington Springs house early Sunday on a report of a man holding a female hostage following a fatal shooting inside the residence.
WESSINGTON SPRINGS, SD
Public Safety
cnybj.com

North Dakota firm wins grand prize in this year’s Genius NY competition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Airtonomy, of Grand Forks, North Dakota, is the $1 million grand-prize winner of round five of the Genius NY accelerator competition. Besides Airtonomy, Airial Robotics of Hamburg, Germany; CarScanner of Krakow, Poland; Circle Optics of Rochester; and WindShape of Geneva, Switzerland were each awarded $500,000 investment prizes following Tuesday’s round five virtual pitch event, the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
gowatertown.net

Woman dies after rear-ending semi in southeastern North Dakota

SARGENT CO., N.D. – A Milnor, North Dakota woman is dead after colliding with a semi near Gwinner, North Dakota. The crash happened around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon on North Dakota Highway 13. The North Dakota State Patrol says the semi-driver had slowed to turn when the woman crashed into the...
MILNOR, ND
Times-Online

Dakota Gardener: The Great Pumpkin For North Dakota

Linus from the Peanuts cartoon believed. Instead of trick-or-treating with Charlie Brown, Linus spent every Halloween night in a pumpkin patch waiting for the Great Pumpkin to appear. The ghost never came, but Linus never stopped looking. Since 2009, a team of more than 100 families in North Dakota have...
GARDENING
The Dickinson Press

Homeschooling increases in North Dakota by more than 1,500 students from 2019-2020 school year

Because of the COVID-19 virus, subsequent government shutdowns and mandates, there has been a surge in homeschooling in the United States. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that over 2020 and into 2021 there has been a “substantial increase” in homeschooled children across the nation, with the agency reporting that homes with at least one homeschooled child doubled to 11.1% from 5.4% — the largest jump since the education department was created in May of 1980.
STARK COUNTY, ND
Jamestown Sun

Port: North Dakota's special session is already so off the rails the lobbyists are calling for an end to distractions

MINOT, N.D. — It's come to this, my friends: The lobbyists have become the voice of reason. The special session of North Dakota's Legislature will begin next week. The intent of the session is to fulfill two of the Legislature's constitutional duties. Redistricting, for one, and appropriating the more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 funding that has come to the state, for another.
MINOT, ND
MyChesCo

Penske Truck Leasing Introduces West Fargo, North Dakota, Facility

— Penske Truck Leasing announced it recently opened a new full-service location in West Fargo, North Dakota, located at 830 7th Street NE. The facility is 14,520-square-feet and is located on 4.3 acres. It has three truck service bays, wash bay and a self-service fuel island. This Penske location provides easy access to both I-94 and I-29. “We have been in this area for 16 years, and it was time to introduce a modernized facility to keep pace with the generalbusiness growth of the Fargo-Moorhead market,” stated Mike Pritchard, Penske senior vice president for the north-central region. “There has been an influx of distribution center and transportation activity, and we are now able to better support our local customer base, which includes manufacturing, service and the food and beverage sectors.”
WEST FARGO, ND

