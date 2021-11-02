CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Bucks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks (3-4) visit the “Motor City” to take on the Detroit Pistons (1-5) at Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. Pistons odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Milwaukee Bucks, the NBA’s reigning champions, aren’t necessarily letting fans down as they’ve been heavily impacted by injuries. However, a sub-.500 record through seven is not ideal, especially over throttling the Nets on opening night.

Led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is expected to play, the Bucks will be heavily relying on their bench, as you can see from the injury report below.

That will give opportunity for the PF Jerami Grant-led Pistons. After missing time with injury, Grant is back, and the Pistons should be near full strength for this game.

Grant, SF Saddiq Bey, PF Kelly Olynyk and SF Josh Jackson are the four Pistons that average double figures. The Pistons lost by 26 to the Nets on Sunday.

Bucks at Pistons odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:40 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Bucks -210 (bet $210 to win $100) | Pistons +170 (bet $170 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bucks -5.5 (-105) | Pistons +5.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 210.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Bucks at Pistons key injuries

Bucks

  • SG Grayson Allen (knee) probable
  • PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable
  • SG Rodney Hood (hand) probable
  • SG Donte DiVincenzo (ankle) out
  • PG Jrue Holiday (ankle) out
  • C Brook Lopez (back) out
  • SG Khris Middleton (healthy and safety protocols) out

Pistons

  • SF Saddiq Bey (left ankle) probable

Bucks at Pistons odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Pistons 107, Bucks 104

PASS on the money line although I like the Pistons to be competitive in this game, even potentially sneaking out with a win.

Anything under +200 against a team with the best basketball player on the planet isn’t ideal, and a number I won’t be taking. However, the spread does offer some comfort for bettors.

BET on the PISTONS +5.5 (-120) as the best value in this game. Regardless of the outcome, the Pistons should be competitive. The Bucks are down three starters.

It’ll be Giannis kicking it to Allen or guard Pat Connaughton which could be successful for Milwaukee, but I’d be willing to bet the Pistons can tame the potent Bucks offense. Also, Giannis was on the injury report, so he may not be at 100 percent.

As for the Pistons, they have skilled scorers and quality veterans. Olynyk and backup PG Cory Joseph know how to win. With Isaiah Stewart‘s 7-foot-4 wingspan on Giannis, or even the ultra-athletic Grant, the Pistons should be able to keep the former MVP quiet.

This is going to be a game in which the Bucks realize the importance of Bryn Forbes, who is now with the Spurs. Given the injuries and the way these two sides match up, an upset is entirely possible, especially with Detroit at home.

The Bucks are 3-4 ATS while the Pistons are 2-4, covering in just one loss.

“LEAN” to the UNDER 210.5 (-112) as the better bet. The sportsbooks seem to think it’s the better side as well by giving it some of the juice.

That said, given how Stewart or Grant should be able to defend Giannis and given the relative unknown regarding how the Bucks will play so short-handed, this seems to be the better play.

While the Pistons have talent, they rank dead last in scoring while the normally-dominant Bucks rank 16th. Both are in a similar spot in terms of offensive rating while the Pistons are in the bottom ten teams in pace.

Combine it all, and the Under looks like the play here.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

