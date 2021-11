Price has heightened up to an all-time high level. Avalanche price analysis shows an uptrend. Support is present at $76.3. The Avalanche price analysis shows the coin is at an all-time high of $79 as the bullish progression still continues. Yesterday the AVAX/USD price capped at $75.5, just a dollar below the previous all-time high of $76.5, but today bulls took the price further high to a new record high level, and we hope that the bulls will maintain the upside today, marking a record high. The price was seen going as high as $81.2 at one point but reverted back and is still present above $79.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO