AMEREN’S RIGHT TREE, RIGHT PLACE PROGRAM / OLNEY TREE BOARD

(OLNEY) In the latest once-a-week update from the Richland County TB & Health Office in Olney, there were 38 new positive COVID-19 cases reported since a week ago yesterday, now with 43 active cases involving Richland County residents, all in home isolation. There are also 33 people quarantined due to contact and no one hospitalized. However, there were two deaths reported due to COVID-19, both people in their 90s. The biggest spike in cases over the past week included 8 in their 30s, 5 in their 40s, and 4 each in their 20s and 60s. There have been 45,370 COVID-19 tests conducted in Richland County with 42,463 negative test results. The TB&H Office is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots to those age 6 months and older. Also COVID-19 booster shot appointments can be made for two more days by calling the office at 392-6241 or go online at richlandcountyhealthoffice.org. The Health Office will have Booster Shot Clinics at the Olney City Park Community Building the next two Thursdays with appointment times available in both the morning and afternoon hours. Again, call the TB&H office today at 392-6241.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO