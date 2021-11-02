CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Best ways to attract backyard birds this fall

fox9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is a great time to attract...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
10000birds.com

Best Bird of the Weekend (Fourth of October 2021)

October is on the wane, but the birds just keep coming. Maybe they’re going. Either way, we just want to be where they are. Is that so much to ask?. I wasn’t really where any uncommon birds were this weekend, but I’m never far from very vocal Northern Cardinals, which is a good thing. Corey had two species he wanted to make sure he saw this weekend because it is their prime migration time and he hadn’t seen either all year. He connected with both, adding Nelson’s Sparrow and Vesper Sparrow for the year. Of the two, he chose the latter as his Best Bird of the Weekend, simply because he got a better photo of it.
ANIMALS
BobVila

The Best Bird Feeders of 2021

It’s only natural for humans to watch birds with fascination, affection, and a touch of envy at their ability to fly freely. The practice of setting up feeding stations to attract diverse species of birds dates back hundreds of years. Today, the best bird feeders make it easy to offer...
ANIMALS
heraldstandard.com

Tips to feed squirrels and birds to create harmony in your backyard

Countless backyards are battlegrounds between die-hard homeowners and squirrels fighting over bird feed. Squirrels need not be an inevitable element of bird feeding; even though keeping squirrels out of bird feeders is an age-old problem, there are ways to thwart these thieves. One common tactic is stocking feeders with seed...
ANIMALS
FL Radio Group

Fall Bird Migration Underway

While the leaves may not be as colorful as usual, there’s no shortage of colorful birds as the fall migration brings them through the Finger Lakes. Chris Lajewski with the Montezuma Audubon Center says it’s been a good year to see sandhill cranes. It’s also a good time to view...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Birding
The Day

Green & Growing: Colorful winter birds love messy backyards

The flowers of 2021 are brown. Grey sticks and leaves seem like crumpled paper on the ground. From the kitchen window, it may look like a messy yard. But for robins, chickadees, finches, cardinals, juncos, and nuthatches, your yard may look like survival. If you want to see first-hand how...
MADISON, CT
outdoorchannelplus.com

From Fall to Wall: Protecting Your Trophy Bird for the Taxidermist

Follow these tips to ensure your bird is in good condition for a perfect mount. Within two weeks, the final-cut Timothy hay would be dry enough to pack into 14x18-inch standard bales and carted off to horse barns all over town. I’d miss that smell of freshly cut grass that carries deep into the cover, especially because Cider, my English setter stood on point.
ANIMALS
WKRG

Best fall gnome

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Gnomes are a fantastic way to add some charm and a personal touch to any garden, yard or home. In fact, lawn gnomes have been around since as early as the 1800s and were originally thought to provide protection by watching over the crops.
LIFESTYLE
Portland Tribune

Wetlands attracts birds of all kinds

The four winners of the first annual Wetlands Photo Contest were recently announced. Every so often, a friend comes up to me and says, "I really enjoy your column. I didn't know you were a birder." Birder? You've got to be kidding me. Do I look like a birder? Sure,...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
The Oregonian

Opportunistic raccoons may very well be attracted to RVer’s bird feeders: Ask an expert

We’re well into fall but gardening continues and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
PORTLAND, OR
pawtracks.com

Try out these 6 bird feeders to attract your feathered friends

Bird feeders come in multiple shapes and sizes because birds do, too. Each feeder accommodates a different feeding style, and many are enticing to particular species. Before setting up your feeders, think first about what kinds of flyers you want to attract — and which ones are likely to oblige. Then, once you have a good bird-watching list, scout out the right locations and the best feeders to attract them. You can put out all these for the widest array of visitors or focus on a few types and get the best setup for just those eaters. Here are the six best bird feeders and what feathered friends you’ll probably see feeding at them.
ANIMALS
wfla.com

Best fall tree decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The changing of the leaves from green to red, orange and yellow is a sure sign of the fall season. You can bring some of that magic into your home by including some fall tree decor. Garland made of maple leaves, lighted tree lamps and other tree-inspired elements are among the most popular choices. Incorporate fall tree decor into the decorations you already have or use it as inspiration to start your own leafy collection.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Durant Daily Democrat

Texoma Audubon Society hosts big sit fall bird counts

On Sunday October 10,the Texoma Audubon Society participated in The Big Sit fall bird count (thebigsit.org). Local birders hosted Big Sit bird counts at Platter Flats and the Tishomingo National …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and...
TISHOMINGO, OK
Billings Gazette

Certified backyard bird feeding specialists

Penny Lagerquist and Merle Froslie earned the Certified Backyard Bird Feeding specialist status. Employees must complete extensive training on the hobby of backyard bird feeding, including mastering specialized course materials, reading required books and viewing ornithological videos. The final step is to successfully pass the certification exam. They are employed by Wild Birds Unlimited located at 111 S. 24th St. West of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
La Crosse Tribune

Grouse Hollow Journal: Fall features walks, active birds and a wedding

Bo has been taking me on walks down the coulee in these cool fall mornings. The air has been sweet, fresh and full of that aroma of decaying leaves, the last of the corn pollen, and walnuts crushed on the road. I see photo possibilities every way I turn as Old Sol creeps over the eastern ridge tops lighting up golden tree tops.
ANIMALS
wfla.com

Best fall centerpieces

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A centerpiece elevates a table and makes a special occasion feel even more vibrant. Fall centerpieces are most commonly found at the Thanksgiving dinner table, but they are surprisingly versatile and appropriate for a variety of seasonal gatherings. For an excellent multipurpose fall centerpiece that will impress everyone at the table, check out the GBtroo Mason Jar Table Centerpiece.
SHOPPING
mycouriertribune.com

MDC Nov. 9 virtual program focuses on winter backyard birds

Winter is a great time to watch birds and to feed them in your backyard. People can learn more about the birds that come to backyards in winter at the Nov. 9 Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Backyard Birds.” This free online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, according to a release from the MDC.
ANIMALS
Marin Independent Journal

How to attract birds to your garden in winter

Winter — as a season for birds — has now firmly arrived. In many ways, this is the best time for attracting birds around your home with the year’s peak abundance, variety and feeder enthusiasm among backyard birds. Many of our most familiar neighborhood birds are here year round. Birds...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

The Best Outdoor Gifts, Whether They’re for the Backcountry or the Backyard

Somehow, we found ourselves spending more time outdoors in 2021 than ever before. Fueled by an ongoing pandemic and renewed interest in personal well-being, wide-open spaces across the country welcomed longtime outdoor enthusiasts and novices alike. We jumped at the chance to experience wild adventures, recognized novel ways to reduce our impact on the planet and, yes, discovered a lot of really cool gear along the way.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy