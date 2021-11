I was born at the tail end of 1972. December 29th (feel free to put that in your calendar so you remmeber to say Happy birthday, because I am needy…) I remember seeing bothe Sesame Street and The Electric Company at a very early age. I was more partial to TEC. Not exactlt sure why, but it was a favorite of mine. It could partly be due to the Spider-man segments, I suppose. That Spide-man was so much better in his actions and moves than the one on CBS for ever how long that ran. It was like watching the REAL Spider-man because he really could do whatever a spider can!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO