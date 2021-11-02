Manchin deals blow to Biden spending plan: What’s next?

EXCLUSIVE: TheGrio spoke with White House officials and members of Congress to get the break down of federal dollars earmarked for Black farmers, clean water in Black communities, crime prevention, better housing and more. The White House and members U.S. Congress have been dropping hints that they are nearing a...
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
Democrats say they’re making progress toward making a deal on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan. Democrats are reworking parts of the plan, including possibly dropping Medicare coverage for dental work and replacing it with an $800 voucher.
Key Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is demanding more time to get "clarity" on the economic impact of the social spending package put forward by President Biden and other Democrats. In remarks to reporters on Monday, Manchin blasted House progressives for holding the bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage. Last week before leaving...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, saying instead it’s “time to vote” on a slimmer $1 trillion infrastructure package that has stalled amid talks. Watch Manchin’s remarks in the player above. The West Virginia Democrat’s...
The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install.
WASHINGTON - Congressional Democrats signaled Wednesday they are closing in on a long-elusive deal to overhaul the nation's health care, education, climate and tax laws, setting in motion a tenuous new plan to try to advance President Joe Biden's broader economic agenda as soon as this week. The frenetic day...
After months of talks with Democratic lawmakers, President Joe Biden outlined Thursday a $1.75 trillion framework to support families and education as well as protect against global warming. The updated plan includes universal preschool, funding to limit child care costs and a one-year continuation of a child tax credit that...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that Democrats are close to finalizing an agreement on the social safety net plan that would allow for the bipartisan infrastructure bill to move forward. "We have 90% of the bill agreed to and written, we just have some of the last decisions to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden’s sweeping 10-year, $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related 10-year, $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he won't support the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill Democrats are negotiating until there is "greater clarity" about the impact it will have on the country's national debt and the economy.
Some moderate Democrats in the House said they want to see a fiscal assessment of Biden’s overall package from the Congressional Budget Office before taking the vote. Much of its costs would be covered with higher taxes on people earning over $10 million annually and large corporations, which would now face a 15% minimum tax in efforts to stop big business from claiming so many deductions they end up paying zero in taxes.
A CNN panel agreed that the Democrats have "hurt themselves" with the constant bickering over and inaction on President Biden's Build Back Better plan and infrastructure package, the latter of which Congress passed Friday night only after months of deadlock. "This is problematic…I don't know how the average voter understands...
White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain said Sunday that the Democrats should "take pride" in winning deep blue areas like New Jersey and New York City after suffering a devastating loss to Republicans in the Virginia gubernatorial race last week. During an interview with NBC News’ Chuck Todd, Klain...
While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
Comments / 0