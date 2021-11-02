CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Manchin deals blow to Biden spending plan: What’s next?

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Manchin deals major blow to Democratic efforts to include amnesty for illegal immigrants in spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Does Biden know even who's in charge of the Biden administration?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, rebuffs progressives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, saying instead it’s “time to vote” on a slimmer $1 trillion infrastructure package that has stalled amid talks. Watch Manchin’s remarks in the player above. The West Virginia Democrat’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

What's in Biden's social spending framework?

The Best Face Mask for Air Travel in 2021. Everything You Need to Know about macOS MontereymacOS Monterey: A Quick Tour with Tips & Hacks. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install.
POLITICS
wizmnews.com

Sen. Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden’s sweeping 10-year, $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related 10-year, $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Biden tries to use infrastructure momentum to advance spending bill: LIVE UPDATES

Some moderate Democrats in the House said they want to see a fiscal assessment of Biden’s overall package from the Congressional Budget Office before taking the vote. Much of its costs would be covered with higher taxes on people earning over $10 million annually and large corporations, which would now face a 15% minimum tax in efforts to stop big business from claiming so many deductions they end up paying zero in taxes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy