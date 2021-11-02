CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden appears to fall asleep during climate summit

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

WRAL News

Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

Speaking in a press conference before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden highlighted new efforts to stop methane leaks, protect forests, invest in new technologies and spend money on clean energy infrastructure. But his efforts to meet U.S. commitments on climate change with a major domestic spending bill remained held up by legislative maneuvering.
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
Washington Examiner

Does Biden know even who's in charge of the Biden administration?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 28 that the Biden administration was considering compensating families who were separated at the border during the Trump administration up to $450,000 per person. This was to be done in consideration for the trauma they endured after they were separated after breaking the law and illegally entering the country.
charlottenews.net

Biden Touts Climate Commitments, Slams Adversaries at Climate Summit

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced sweeping, ambitious climate commitments and delivered scathing remarks aimed at adversaries not doing the same, as leaders from more than 100 nations met for their second and final day of talks at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow.
Fox News

11 state attorneys general sue over Biden vaccine mandate

Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
SHOCK POLL: Biden Approval Down to 38, Kamala Harris Support CRATERS to 28 Percent

The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll. In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that’s the lowest number they’ve ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Notably, independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.
The Independent

Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
The Independent

Newsmax forced to put out statements saying vaccines don’t make you glow

Right-wing media outlet Newsmax was forced to put out two statements this week in response to tweets from its own White House correspondent that claimed that vaccines gave you a glow that allowed you to be tracked.Newsmax executive vice president and chief content officer Elliot Jacobson said: “Newsmax is a strong proponent that Covid-19 vaccines are overarchingly safe and effective, while at the same time raising concerns that mandates infringe on personal liberty and privacy.”He continued: “We have seen no evidence to suggest Luciferase or Luciferin are present in any vaccines or that they are used as any sort...
Reuters

U.S. Chamber warns SCOTUS of litigation funding peril

(Reuters) - A case asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a split among the federal circuits on an arcane civil procedure question has given the U.S. Chamber of Commerce an opportunity to indulge in one of its favorite pastimes: predicting that undisclosed litigation funding agreements imperil the American justice system.
