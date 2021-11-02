CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved LA Clipper admits to getting emotional after trade from team

By Evan Desai
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen LA Clippers long-time impact player and three-time Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams was traded from the team, it was tough for many Clipper fans. It was even tougher when the piece we got in return for him, Rajon Rondo, was awful for us in the postseason when we...

Lou Williams Says He Cried After The Clippers Traded Him

A 3x Sixth Man of the Year winner, Lou Williams has helped many squads over the years with his amazing handles and elite scoring ability. While he has played for six different teams over his NBA career, it was with the Clippers that he had his most success, averaging 19.1 points per game in a 4-year span. It was a situation he flourished in, and he developed quite a deep bond with the organization.
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Ben Simmons News

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on the Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia. According to Woj’s new report, the 76ers fined Simmons $360,000 for missing Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. The team reportedly plans to keep fining Simmons “until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations.”
In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
This Kings-Lakers Trade Gives Marvin Bagley III Fresh Start

At this point, it seems as though any player in Sacramento could be moved first. This is a team that has been in NBA trade rumors for over a year but has not made anything happen just yet. With their current cast of characters, the Kings have plenty of options and there will be chances to make some deals.
Suns legend Steve Nash’s disappointed reaction to Robert Sarver scandal

Upon hearing the controversy surrounding Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, which highlights several racist comments and toxic workplace culture, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash couldn’t help but express his disappointment to the development. Nash admitted that he hasn’t had negative experiences with the Suns owner, but he pointed out...
