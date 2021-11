Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P) (“Skyharbour” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (“Medaro or the “Optionee”) which provides Medaro an earn-in option to acquire an initial 70% interest and up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property located in the Wollaston Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the “Property”). The Property contains twelve (12) mineral claims, comprising approximately 55,934 hectares.

