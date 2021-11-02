CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democracy tested as US voters cast ballots under new laws

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections testing new Republican restrictions on access to ballots. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts...

WLNS

Democrats facing tough slog in 2022 governor’s races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are increasingly optimistic about flipping governor’s offices in key battleground states next year, buoyed by President Joe Biden’s sagging approval ratings, Democratic infighting in Congress, and better-than-expected results in elections in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats were already steeled for tough races, but the upset loss in Virginia’s governor’s race and a […]
WOOD TV8

Voting distrust likely to continue despite smooth election

ATLANTA (AP) — The first major election day following a year of relentless attacks on voting rights and election officials went off largely without a hitch. Unlike the 2020 presidential election, there were no claims of widespread fraud, ballots emerging mysteriously in the dark of night or compromised voting machines changing results. The relative calm was a […]
Titusville Herald

With ballots cast, voters wait on election results

Titusville citizens and area residents flocked to polling locations across the area on Tuesday to vote in the 2021 General Election. With no national or major state races on the ballot, the focus for many voters was on local and municipal elections. With a large amount of write-in campaigns in the mix, it could be a while before voters find out the results of the various races.
WABE

The Biden administration is suing Texas over its new voting law

The Biden administration is suing Texas over the state’s restrictive voting law that was signed into law in September and is set to got into effect Dec. 2. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in a federal court Thursday claiming that the Republican-led law contains several provisions that “will disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote.”
wizmnews.com

Protect the rights of all eligible voters to cast ballot

Much is being made of voting in Wisconsin nursing homes these days. It doesn’t seem to have been an issue before, but now the sheriff of Racine County is demanding that charges be filed against members of the Wisconsin Election Commission over whether poll workers should be allowed to assist elderly people to cast their ballots. In normal times special voting deputies are dispatched to nursing homes, but because of the pandemic the WEC recommended they not do so in 2020. Instead, staff at the care facility collected the 8 residents absentee ballots. But let’s not forget, there are thousands of elderly people living in nursing homes and care centers, and they have a legal right to cast a ballot. Even if they have some cognitive disabilities. In fact, every Wisconsin resident 18 and older who is a U.S. citizen has the legal right to cast a ballot. The only exceptions are for those who have not lived in Wisconsin for at least 28 days prior to an election, those who are felons and those who a court has deemed ineligible to vote. The elderly face enough barriers to voting as it is. Lack of a photo ID, lack of transportation and lack of digital literacy already stand in the way of some of our seniors. Protecting the rights of our seniors to vote should be the focus, not arguing over who collected a handful of ballots from a nursing home.
Reform Austin

Let’s Get To Know Texas’ New Constitutional Amendments: All 8 Proposed Propositions Were Approved, With Only 9% Of Voters Casting A Ballot

On Tuesday, it was Election Day in Texas, and voters all across the state headed to the polls to vote for eight proposed constitutional amendments that were passed as bills during this year’s legislative sessions but required voter approval. The COVID-19 pandemic led to these amendments that include extending property...
Reading Eagle

About 1 in 4 registered voters cast ballots in Berks County

2011 — 23% County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, who serves as chairman of the county’s election board, said Tuesday’s turnout was about what he expected it would be. He added that the city saw particularly low numbers — turnout was about 9.5% in Reading — which dragged down the county’s overall number.
NBC New York

Where New York and New Jersey Voters Stand on Ballot Questions

Along with selecting the next mayor of New York City and governor of New Jersey, registered voters in both states weighed in on a number of key ballot measures with implications ranging from redistricting to clean air and water, sports betting, nonprofit gambling and more. Here are the preliminary results...
Missoulian

Missoula voters cast ballots for mayor, council and judges

Madeline Smith came to the Missoula County Elections Office on Tuesday afternoon, assuming she would be able to vote. A recent change to state law prohibits same-day voter registration, which now ends at noon the day before the election. Smith hadn’t registered to vote and was unable to do so on Election Day.
The Independent

Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races

Both Democrats and Republicans brought out their heavy hitters in the runup to the special congressional election in central Ohio, as the parties sought to boost turnout in one of three off-year contests on the ballot Tuesday.President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence swung into action to help their parties' candidates in the race for Ohio's 15th Congressional District, a seat vacated by Republican Steve Stivers in May, when he left to lead the state Chamber of Commerce.Pence stumped Saturday for Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and favored in the GOP-learning...
