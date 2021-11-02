CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN -- Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party is turning to a ballot of its entire membership to choose a new leader after crashing to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September. It expects to have a new leader by late January. It will be the...

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”. Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.
Commentary: Germany’s Angela Merkel leaves behind much unfinished business

German Chancellor Angela Merkel accomplished much but leaves Germany’s toughest challenges for her likely successor, Socialist Democrat Olaf Scholz. Merkel handled crises well, helping hold Europe together through the global financial upheaval, sovereign debt meltdowns in southern Europe and Ireland, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East refugee crisis.
Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
Germany's Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship. Merkel said she wants to “perhaps travel...
Greek president to Germany's Merkel: Greece often felt alone

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s often-strained relations in past years with European economic powerhouse Germany took center stage in a meeting in Athens Friday between outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece’s president. Katerina Sakellaropoulou was Merkel’s first official meeting during her visit to the country whose financial crisis marked...
Germany’s Merkel visits post-crisis Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Greece for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Merkel landed Thursday on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, pitting it against a far stronger adversary and eventually to a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany. Greek-German relations were often thorny in past years, particularly during Greece’s decade-long financial crisis. Germany was the largest single contributor to international bailouts for Greece, but also the main driver behind the austerity imposed to secure them.
Germany’s Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday. Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries’...
Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel took a step closer to political retirement Tuesday after receiving her formal dismissal certificate from the post of chancellor after 16 years in office, though she will lead a caretaker government until her successor is sworn in. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
Merkel looks on as Germany's newly elected parliament convenes

BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel watched from a visitors' gallery on Tuesday as a new, more diverse and younger parliament elected a woman from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as parliamentary president. Merkel, 67, who did not stand for re-election in the national ballot on...
Labour makes it easier to change leaders, but Jacinda Ardern has no reason to go – yet

Might Jacinda Ardern stand down? Despite a landslide 50% election victory in October 2020, the New Zealand Labour Party annual conference last weekend – apparently incongruously – made it easier for the party’s leader to be replaced. The “main focus” of the conference agenda was a remit that allows the party’s parliamentary caucus to elect a new leader (if two-thirds or more are in favour), bypassing a party-wide election process. This got journalists speculating that it was about “replacing” Ardern as party leader and prime minister, probably with her present deputy and minister of finance, Grant Robertson. Ardern took over the party...
Poland tells doctors: Ailing women have abortion rights

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Health Ministry issued instructions Sunday to doctors confirming that it is legal to terminate a pregnancy when the woman’s health or life is in danger, a directive that comes amid apparent confusion over a new restriction to the country’s abortion law. The document addressed to obstetricians comes in reaction to […]
Poland blames Belarus as migrants try to force their way across border

KYIV, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Poland accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation on Monday as video clips showed hundreds of migrants walking towards the Polish border and some trying to breach the fence using spades and other implements. Warsaw said it had deployed additional soldiers, border guards...
Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

Pakistan said Monday it has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month that triggered clashes with police, leaving six officers and four demonstrators dead. The development follows an agreement reached last week between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan that the party would halt its march to Islamabad The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. The interior ministry lifted the ban late Sunday. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures...
Keir Starmer has said Labour will ‘make Brexit work’ - here’s how people are reacting

Keir Starmer has said Labour will “make Brexit work” and the statement has certainly divided people.The Labour leader made the comments during an interview with BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday where he argued for “sensible adjustments” to be made to the deal negotiated by the government that currently stands with EU.“It’s all very well saying get Brexit done, we’ve got to make Brexit work,” he told Marr when asked if he would be willing to renegotiate a deal to reduced the predicted economic fall-out. He made similar statements during his Labour party conference speech this year.He added: “In order...
Under-fire Johnson skips UK MPs debate on standards system

Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected pressure to appear before British lawmakers debating the standards system Monday, despite days of sleaze and cronyism claims against his government intensifying with new revelations. It follows other claims of government wrongdoing over the awarding of coronavirus contracts and multiple aspects of Johnson's own conduct, as well as renewed focus on lawmakers being able to have high-paying second jobs. 
Israel: No room for US mission for Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett rejected the promised reopening of the main U.S. diplomatic mission for the Palestinians in Jerusalem, saying there was no room in the contested city for such an office.The Trump administration shuttered the U.S. Jerusalem consulate, an office that for years served as the de facto embassy to the Palestinians. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to reopen it, a move that Israel says would challenge its sovereignty over the city. The reopening could help mend U.S. ties with the Palestinians ruptured under Trump.Asked about the consulate at a press conference, Bennett late Saturday...
