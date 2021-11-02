Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Greece for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Merkel landed Thursday on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when Athens rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, pitting it against a far stronger adversary and eventually to a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany. Greek-German relations were often thorny in past years, particularly during Greece’s decade-long financial crisis. Germany was the largest single contributor to international bailouts for Greece, but also the main driver behind the austerity imposed to secure them.

