CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ed Balls on realising how little he understood the social care system – and how vital it is

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM9mi_0ckAsnYG00

Ed Balls has held a myriad of job titles over the course of his career.

While a decade serving as a Labour MP culminated in his appointment as shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, it was the economist’s subsequent stint on Strictly Come Dancing, followed by the documentary series Travels In Trumpland With Ed Balls, that saw him transform into something of a small-screen star.

Now though, in what can only be described as a thoroughly sobering affair, the former politician, 54, has added the title of carer to that already exhaustive list. New two-part BBC Two documentary, Ed Balls: Crisis In Care, sees the former politician’s professional and personal lives converge as he locks down in a North Yorkshire care home mid-pandemic. Following Balls as he experiences first-hand the trials and tribulations of a sector crippled by chronic underinvestment, the project has been described as “an eye-opener” by the man once charged with challenging the government on its financing.

“I think I went into this thinking that I knew what I was talking about,” admits Balls. “I wanted to see social care from the inside, but I wasn’t expecting to find out that I really didn’t understand the system anywhere near as much as I thought I did – particularly the personal nature of care and how hard it is.”

It’s a subject that hits close to home for him, as the documentary openly discusses his family’s heart-breaking decision to move their mother into a care home in 2018 following her dementia diagnosis some 12 years prior. A move following an extensive period of at-home care, the resolution was one that eventually came about out of necessity – an experience shared by many families up and down the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tcDHA_0ckAsnYG00
Ed Balls (BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Stuart Wood/PA)

“This is not a programme where I go in with an agenda to deliver a lecture,” asserts Balls. “The power of these programmes is they allow the viewers to see it for themselves and make up their own minds… It’s not my story or my view; my job is to be there, open it up and allow us all to peer in.”

Reflecting on the moral dilemmas and “maybes” that haunt countless families facing similar predicaments, Balls describes the emotional choice and its aftermath as a “simultaneous feeling of guilt”. “When they’re finally in care, they’re safer, happier and more secure, and their needs are so much better met without the sort of continual crises which happened at home. People feel guilty that ‘maybe we should have done this earlier’.”

Returning to his northern roots for the series, the documentary sees Balls join a carer named John as he undertakes 16 home visits in a single day. As well as learning about the demands faced by thousands of unpaid carers and the gruelling domiciliary work involved in the job, Balls also found himself confined to Scarborough’s Saint Cecilia’s care home for a two-week period during the pandemic.

Describing the sense of “guilt” that accompanied the realisation he had long underestimated the “complexities” of social care, Balls says he has since become aware of the pressures placed upon those working in the sector. “I wish I had known what [social care] was all those times I talked about it,” he says solemnly of the blanket term. “I’m embarrassed by my ignorance when I thought I’d understood.”

Having not seen his own mother for 16 months as a result of care home visiting restrictions, the former cabinet minister followed in the footsteps of carers by living on-site in a bid to reduce the spread of infection. Undergoing two Covid tests a day, wearing full PPE and explaining the crew went without a sound recordist in order to “minimise the number of people” involved, he recalls the fact “most staff weren’t medically trained” and “didn’t have any PPE to begin with”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02iXSL_0ckAsnYG00
Ed Balls with Phyllis (BBC/Expectation Entertainment/Stuart Wood/PA)

Despite extensive precautionary measures, Saint Cecilia’s – like many care homes across the UK – saw the deaths of numerous residents as a result of contracting the disease. The stark realities of funding, however, mean that countless care homes continue to teeter on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of decreased resident numbers.

“If a particular hospital has a death in A&E, it doesn’t mean that that hospital’s A&E is going to be funded less the next day,” explains Balls. “Whereas in social care, if a resident dies, the funding stops. And in this decentralised small business system, if in a pandemic your occupancy goes from full to a third empty, that is actually a disaster.”

It’s no secret the UK’s adult care sector was in crisis long before the pandemic took hold. That said, Balls describes how the onset of Covid emphasised just how “undervalued” many carers continue to feel, having faced harsh criticism over care home infection rates despite receiving a lack of training, equipment and funding. “I felt humbled how good they are, guilty I had not properly valued them like I think all of us undervalue them, and slightly appalled that they felt that in such an acute way,” he says. “Staff members were living with each other because they were so worried about going home and passing it on to their kids or their partners – and then they feel as though they weren’t being clapped for, in fact, if anything, they were being judged. And that is really worrying.”

A system propped up by the exhaustive efforts of selfless individuals, Balls says the lack of pay, training and progression has become a serious faltering point within the sector. Citing Cameron – a hopeful paramedic featured in the series – as an example, Balls says “the reality is, if he goes on to become an ambulance worker or do domiciliary nursing or become a paramedic, you’ll go into a national system where there are national training paths and starting pay…. You rise up the bands, you get the training. And the trouble with care is, there’s none of that.”

However the programme is not about “second guessing” or “taking a view on the detail of the Government’s reforms”, he adds. In fact, Balls remains “really proud” of what his party did for the NHS whilst in power during the early 2000s. “The health service was something that we were experiencing in a very direct way – we had three kids in the NHS, we experienced it and valued it and we didn’t do the same for social care,” he recognises.

“I feel guilty that we didn’t transform it. And I’m trying to understand why. And I think it was because unlike social work, the fire service, or the police, or teachers, or the NHS, I don’t think I properly understood the scale and the complexity and challenge of this social care system and how much onus we put on relatively low paid people to do impossibly difficult jobs.”

Ed Balls: Crisis in Care airs on BBC Two on Monday, November 8, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Owner of rescued grocery store ‘overwhelmed’ by celebrity support

The owner of an independent grocery store rescued by a charity fundraiser has said she is “completely overwhelmed” by backing from celebrities. Hilary Waterfield, who runs Brixton Wholefoods in south London and set up the appeal, hailed the support received from Sir Mark Rylance, Eddie Izzard and Adjoa Andoh after Covid lockdowns and rent increases posed a threat to the shop’s survival.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘I felt something sharp go into my shoulder… I was fuzzy, confused, shook-up’: Woman, 26, ‘spiked’ on hen do tells how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her in city-centre bar

A 26-year-old woman 'spiked' on a hen do in a Liverpool bar has told how her friend saved her from whoever attacked her. Rebecca Derbyshire, a landscape designer from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, was injected with an unknown drug in the Rubber Soul bar in the city-centre on September 25. In recent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Balls
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Is Reportedly Planning a Trip to the UK Without Meghan and the Children

There’s something about health emergencies that put all the other family drama in perspective. After months of back and forth speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make their triumphant return to the UK for the christening of their daughter, Lilibet, Harry might end up just returning on his own much sooner—and leave the family back in California when he does so.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Covid Plan B ‘still very much under consideration,’ says Sage scientist

The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

John Lewis responds after Black family in Christmas advert hit with racist abuse

John Lewis has said it has a duty of care to protect the cast of their new Christmas advert from racist trolling.The retailer said it’s “fine with [them]” for people not to like the film, but that “doesn’t excuse the racist responses we’ve seen from a minority.”The new two-minute advert, Unexpected Guest, tells the story of a young boy befriending a space traveller who landed in the woods beside his home.  The heartwarming film shows the boy introducing his new friend to his family’s festive traditions.However, the advert received backlash from trolls as some branded it “too woke” for...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Labour#Exchequer
The Independent

David Fuller: NHS mortuaries record 30 security breaches in five years

There have been more than 30 serious security breaches at NHS hospital mortuaries in the past five years, The Independent can reveal.The figures emerge as local MPs demand a public inquiry into the crimes of NHS electrician David Fuller, who sexually abused 100 corpses, including three children, over a period of 12 years.The calls for a full inquiry have also been backed by Labour’s shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth who said on Friday: “It is important the secretary of state listens to the concerns of the local MP and the families of those who have been involved, and establishes a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

RSPCA investigates footage appearing to show woman slapping horse

The RSPCA is investigating footage which appears to show a huntswoman slapping a horse in the face. The UK’s national body for hunting on Sunday night condemned the video shared widely on social media, in which a woman appears to kick and slap a horse numerous times after it canters into a road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicalXpress

New symptoms identified that could help doctors diagnose pancreatic cancer

Researchers have identified a series of symptoms associated with pancreatic cancer, including two previously unrecognised symptoms—feeling thirsty and having dark urine—in a study presented today at the NCRI Festival. The study has confirmed a further 21 signs of pancreatic cancer and shown that patients often have some symptoms of the...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

MP apologises over ‘suicide’ tweet in Owen Paterson row

An MP has apologised for a tweet on the Owen Paterson paid lobbying scandal, after using suicide in a point she was making. Kirsty Blackman said she deleted the tweet – which had been called “inappropriate” on social media – in a post on Thursday night. Mr Paterson has been found to have repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year. After some reflection, I have deleted a tweet I made earlier. I offer my unreserved apologies for tweeting it, particularly to anyone who may have been upset or offended. I’m sorry.— Kirsty...
U.K.
The Independent

Five supermarket bosses commit to halve environmental impact by 2030

The bosses of five of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have promised to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of this decade, as leaders meet in Glasgow at a key climate change summit.Chief executives from Tesco Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S said they would work with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to reduce natural destruction.Under a pledge they will halve the amount of global warming that shopping baskets cause, the forests that are cut down to fill the baskets, the impact of the agriculture and seafood in baskets, and the food waste...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

New Tory sleaze row amid report donors who pay £3m get seats in House of Lords

Labour is ramping up the pressure on sleaze amid reports the Conservative Party has been offering House of Lords peerages to wealthy benefactors as a “reward” for large donations.The report, by The Sunday Times and Open Democracy, says wealthy benefactors “appear to be guaranteed a peerage if they take on the temporary role as the party treasurer and increase their own donations beyond £3 million.”It also quoted party sources as saying that there is a “tradition” of Conservative prime ministers handing out peerages to the party’s treasurers.There has also been widespread speculation at Westminster that Owen Paterson, who quit as...
POLITICS
The Independent

Booker winner Damon Galgut: ‘My family were not raging racists, but they were fairly comfortable with the set-up’

“I didn’t ever think I had a realistic chance of winning, because The Promise is just too odd a book,” says Damon Galgut. The author was, he admits, a bit “sandy-eyed” the morning after celebrating winning the Booker Prize for his magnificent ninth novel.Two previous shortlist disappointments (The Good Doctor and In a Strange Room in 2003 and 2010 respectively) left him feeling “like one of those cartoon animals that has run off the edge of a cliff and you are still in motion” because of the way that weeks of a “full blast of attention” suddenly ended. Now he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newschain

Lawyer says New Zealand mosque gunman considering appeal

The gunman who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand is considering appealing against his convictions and prison sentence, his lawyer has said. Australian Brenton Tarrant was subject to inhumane and degrading treatment in jail, prompting him to plead guilty under duress, lawyer Tony Ellis wrote in a memo to New Zealand’s chief coroner.
AUSTRALIA
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy