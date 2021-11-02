Knicks' RJ Barrett: Carries Knicks offensively

Barrett finished Sunday's loss to the Magic with 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal. Barrett contributed to a putrid scoring night for the Knicks, who shot just 37 percent from the field as a team, while Barrett and Julius Randle combined to go 3-of-17 from three-point land. Through three games, Barrett is now 4-of-19 from beyond the arc and 6-of-10 at the free throw line. He closed last season shooting 40.1 percent from three (up from 32.0 percent as a rookie) and 74.6 percent at the line (up from 61.4 percent).
