Knicks' RJ Barrett: Carries Knicks offensively

RJ Barrett has found his groove after a cold start. In his last few games, he has shown he can uplift the Knicks on both sides of the ball. RJ Barrett heard the noise and he listened to your concerns. When asked about his slow start, Barrett did not have a definitive answer as to why, but he was adamant about working through his struggles. After an impressive slew of recent performances, RJ has quelled the talks of slow starts and now is firing on all cylinders.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO