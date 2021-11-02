CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks' RJ Barrett: Carries Knicks offensively

 6 days ago

Barrett finished with 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 39...

CBS Sports

Knicks' RJ Barrett: Tough night in home loss to Magic

Barrett finished Sunday's loss to the Magic with 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal. Barrett contributed to a putrid scoring night for the Knicks, who shot just 37 percent from the field as a team, while Barrett and Julius Randle combined to go 3-of-17 from three-point land. Through three games, Barrett is now 4-of-19 from beyond the arc and 6-of-10 at the free throw line. He closed last season shooting 40.1 percent from three (up from 32.0 percent as a rookie) and 74.6 percent at the line (up from 61.4 percent).
NBA
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: RJ Barrett’s Clutch Defense!

The New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls are two of the hottest teams in the NBA so far and on Thursday night they tangled in the Windy City. New York had the game in hand, 104-95, before undefeated Chicago rallied. With seconds left, DeMar DeRozan pulled up for a jumper near the Chicago bench, only to met by Mitchell Robinson and former Blue Devil RJ Barrett who forced him into an airball.
NBA
chatsports.com

Knicks’ RJ Barrett shows something special in close win over Chicago

Up 13 points with three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the New York Knicks failed to score a single point down the stretch, allowing the Chicago Bulls to put themselves in the conversation. Coming down to the wire, Julius Randle missed two free throws, allowing Chicago to win the game down just one point.
NBA
Rj Barrett
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 123, Pelicans 117: Scenes from the game RJ Barrett refused to lose

Saturday’s contest with the New Orleans Pelicans had all the markings of a trap game. The Pelicans are bad, and they were missing Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Knicks were at the end of a short road trip, meaning they were perhaps looking forward to the flight home. And most importantly, the Magic loss showed this team to be capable of playing down to their competition.
NBA
chatsports.com

RJ Barrett’s career night quiets doubters as Knicks improve to 5-1 start

RJ Barrett is a man on a mission. Barrett, New York Knicks third-year wing, took his game to another level two nights after a solid offensive performance and a game-winning defensive stop. Miffed by the seemingly never-ending disrespect about his game and career trajectory, Barrett put on the type of...
NBA
elitesportsny.com

New York Knicks Player of the Week: RJ Barrett bounces back

RJ Barrett overcame an early slump for a strong week. Thank god for RJ Barrett, because yours truly 100% mushed Julius Randle. No, dead serious. One week, Randle is lauded as a surefire MVP candidate. The next, he averages 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on a meager 36.8% shooting despite being 44.4% from three.
NBA
chatsports.com

That Time Zion Williamson Blocked A Shot On Good Friend RJ Barrett

When they were at Duke, Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett had tremendous chemistry and, obviously, became great friends. And as you may remember, Williamson said that while Tre Jones was driving the bus, it was RJ’s team. This was said by a guy who was secure enough to let Barrett...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Proof RJ Barrett is having a breakout year right before our eyes

RJ Barrett in the third year of his career with the New York Knicks is showing the league why he’s a future All-Star. The former number three overall pick is starting to really exceed expectations. He’s averaging 18.6 points per game, 5.7 rebounds and he’s doing this while shooting 51.1% from the field, and 42.9% from behind the three-point line.
NBA
theknickswall

RJ Barrett Already Turning a Corner From Slow Start

RJ Barrett has found his groove after a cold start. In his last few games, he has shown he can uplift the Knicks on both sides of the ball. RJ Barrett heard the noise and he listened to your concerns. When asked about his slow start, Barrett did not have a definitive answer as to why, but he was adamant about working through his struggles. After an impressive slew of recent performances, RJ has quelled the talks of slow starts and now is firing on all cylinders.
NBA
chatsports.com

RJ Barrett's presence with Knicks felt more than Zion Williamson's with Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — A trip to New Orleans and a meeting with the Pelicans, in theory, provides an opportunity for RJ Barrett to face off against his college teammate and friend, Zion Williamson. But as has been the case so often since they were chosen two spots apart in the 2019 NBA Draft, the meeting will consist only of handshakes and hellos.
NBA
theknickswall

RJ Barrett Shines Again as Knicks Suffer Second Loss to Raptors

RJ Barrett continues his fiery scoring streak, putting up a team-high 27 points in the Knicks’ harsh loss to the Raptors on Monday night. New York, N.Y. — Even though the Knicks dropped their second game of the season against the Raptors tonight, RJ Barrett remained the team’s hottest player of late. The third-year starter led the team with 27 points in a team-high 39 minutes played. He also recorded six rebounds and made five of his eight three-point attempts.
NBA
theknickswall

The Numbers Are Catching Up to RJ Barrett’s Progress

With so much talent around him, it can be hard to stand out if you’re RJ Barrett. However, the third-year wing has done just that in the early season. “Come with a classic, they come around years later and say it’s a sleeper.”. That Drake line has been running on...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Knicks 123, Pelicans 117: ‘RJ becoming a man right before our eyes’

In what should have never been a nail-biter to begin with, RJ Barrett carried the Knicks to a close 123-117 win against the depleted Pelicans squad. The Knicks improved to 5-1. Barrett led the Knicks in the three main box score categories with a career-high 35 points, 8 rebounds, and...
NBA

