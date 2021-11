Kemba Walker powered the Knicks to their first win over the Sixers in over four years thanks to a hot stretch in the third quarter. After scraping by in the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker put his team on his back, scoring at will in the middle two periods to help the ‘Bockers down Philly for the first time since April 12th, 2017.

