83 yards and a cloud of dust: Deebo Samuel and the play that saved the 49ers season

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-11 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts. Samuel also had a fumble following a 10-yard reception late in the second quarter. The turnover led to a Colts touchdown before halftime but Samuel was able to atone for the mistake in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 14-yard strike from Jimmy Garoppolo. The weather conditions were rough on Sunday night with wind and heavy rain playing a big factor. Samuel had a pass bounce off his hands late in the fourth quarter, leading to an interception and a subsequent Colts touchdown, which effectively ended the game. Despite some sloppy play on Sunday, the third-year receiver is putting together an excellent season, racking up 648 yards and four touchdowns. He continues to be Garoppolo's favorite target and will remain a WR1 for as long as he's under center.
