83 yards and a cloud of dust: Deebo Samuel and the play that saved the 49ers season

San Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 6-of-9 targets for 171 scoreless yards in a 33-22 win over the Bears on Sunday. Samuel was once again Jimmy Garoppolo's top target on Sunday. Stop us if you've heard this one before but Samuel led the 49ers in targets, catches, and yards in the road win over Chicago. His big play came on a 3rd & 19 from the San Francisco 16 yard line in the second quarter when he took a short Garoppolo pass 84 yards for an apparent touchdown but was ruled down at the one after review. Garoppolo ended up sneaking in for the one-yard score. Despite the missed score, Samuel continues to be a fantasy monster and is now up to 44 catches for 819 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He's a locked-in WR1 next week then the Cardinals come to town.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO