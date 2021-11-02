CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized after fall in DC area

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3evNoN_0ckAriAq00

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday in Washington D.C., after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting living conditions on campus.

Three found dead in Westlake home: What we know about the victims

A spokesman says the 80-year-old Chicago civil rights leader was entering a campus building when he fell and hit his head.

Jackson’s staff took him to Howard University Hospital for various tests including a CT scan which came back normal.

Woman leaves ER after waiting 7 hours to be seen, receives $700 bill despite no treatment

Watkins said Jackson would be kept a the hospital overnight for observation. Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, has already been hospitalized twice this year, including for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Child cancer warriors: Simon strong

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Former FOX 8 anchor Autumn Ziemba found out her son Simon had cancer nearly four years ago. It has been a journey of ups and down, but Simon has been a fighter. Now his Special Wish has come true. FOX 8’s Kristi Capel has his story. Watch in the video above.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Government
Westlake, OH
Government
Local
Illinois Society
Westlake, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Westlake, OH
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Sports
Westlake, OH
Society
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Houston mayor: Teens among the 8 who died during Travis Scott performance, 13 still hospitalized

HOUSTON (AP/WJW) — The crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, squeezing fans so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms, witnesses said Saturday, hours after at least eight people died in the chaos. The pandemonium unfolded Friday evening at […]
HOUSTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Representative-elect Shontel Brown officially sworn into office

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) – Ohio’s Democratic Representative-elect Shontel Brown and Republican Representative-elect Mike Carey have been sworn in by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The two took their oaths of office in Washington on Thursday. Tuesday night, Brown defeated Republican Laverne Gore to become the next U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District. She fills the […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy