Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party is turning to a ballot of its...

pbs.org

Germany’s Angela Merkel urges countries to put price on carbon emissions

GLASGOW, Scotland — Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other countries to put a price on carbon emissions, which are the main cause of global warming. Merkel — who chaired the first Conference of the Parties, or COP1, in 1995 — said the world needs a “comprehensive transformation” of way people live and work if it wants to curb climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Dismissed: Germany's Merkel becomes caretaker chancellor

BERLIN (AP) — Angela Merkel took a step closer to political retirement Tuesday after receiving her formal dismissal certificate from the post of chancellor after 16 years in office, though she will lead a caretaker government until her successor is sworn in. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
EUROPE
bigrapidsnews.com

Germany's Merkel on 2015 migrant influx: 'we managed it'

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel has a positive verdict on the influx of migrants to Germany in 2015 and 2016 as she prepares to step down: “We managed it.”. Merkel became the face of a welcoming approach to migrants as people fleeing conflicts in Syria and elsewhere trekked across the Balkans. More than 1 million asylum-seekers entered Germany in 2015-16. The chancellor insisted repeatedly that “we will manage” the arrivals, but ran into resistance both at home and among European partners.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Merkel Looks on as Germany's Newly Elected Parliament Convenes

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel watched from a visitors' gallery on Tuesday as a new, more diverse and younger parliament elected a woman from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) as parliamentary president. Merkel, 67, who did not stand for re-election in the national ballot on Sept. 26...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Person
Angela Merkel
ktwb.com

Germany’s Merkel to meet Biden during G20 summit

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit this weekend, a German government official said on Thursday. Merkel has also invited her likely successor Olaf Scholz to join the bilateral discussions with other countries’...
U.S. POLITICS
mix929.com

Germany’s Merkel to attend World Climate Conference in Glasgow

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Glasgow to take part in the World Climate Conference there from Oct. 31, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert said on Monday. He added the German environment minister will attend the event as well, and details will be announced later. (Reporting by...
ENVIRONMENT
Times Daily

Germany's Merkel ready to have more time to read, travel

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is satisfied with the timing of her departure after 16 years at the helm of the country and is now looking forward to dedicating time to things she had to neglect during her chancellorship. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
TRAVEL
abc17news.com

Greek president to Germany’s Merkel: Greece often felt alone

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s often-strained relations in past years with European economic powerhouse Germany have taken center stage during a visit to Athens by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel as both the country’s president and prime minister aired past grievances. President Katerina Sakellaropoulou was Merkel’s first official meeting during her visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her 16-year tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe. Sakellaropoulou said there had often been times of difficulty and tension in their two countries’ relations, and that during the financial crisis Greece was called on to pay a heavy price and had often justifiably felt alone.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany's Merkel due in post-crisis Greece on 2-day visit

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel flies to Greece Thursday for a two-day visit to the country whose financial crisis marked much of her tenure and Germany’s relationship with Europe Merkel was due in Athens on a Greek national holiday marking the day in 1940 when the country rejected an ultimatum by Fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter Greece. The decision led to Greece entering World War II, fighting a far stronger adversary and eventually suffering a brutal occupation by Nazi Germany After arriving, Merkel was to head to dinner at the residence of Prime Minister Kyriakos...
EUROPE
Times Daily

German COVID infection rate at new high as vaccinations slow

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's coronavirus infection rate climbed to its highest recorded level yet on Monday as what officials have called a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” gathers pace. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Parties sign power-sharing deal to form new Czech government

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic gained a new government on Monday after two party coalitions that garnered a sizeable chunk of votes in the country's parliamentary election last month signed a power-sharing deal. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
POLITICS
