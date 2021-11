Have you had your flu vaccine yet this season? Health experts say not to delay - flu season is officially here, and it could be much worse than last year. Dr. Drew Oliveira, Senior Executive Medical Director for Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah says since last year where cases of the flu dropped to very low levels, more people are getting together, not as locked down, back in the office, traveling, and not wearing masks as much as they once were.

3 DAYS AGO