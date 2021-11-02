CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Breaking: Analysis of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Effectiveness for Preventing COVID-19

By JAMA Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 11:00 am ET today (November 2, 2021), the results will be released for research that analyzed the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for preventing COVID-19. The study will be published in JAMA Network Open, a monthly open access medical journal published by the American Medical Association....

joe smith
5d ago

the results are finally released? I thought this drug was thoroughly tested already? the only results that are guaranteed are getting covid and blood clots

Peggy
5d ago

Empty, meaningless report with no statistics on breakthrough positives, reported side effects, hospitalizations or deaths from either the vaccine or Covid. Those statistics show a vaccines effectiveness.

David Gonzales
5d ago

okay so I read the article and at the beginning it says this will prevent covid later on in the article it says it will just slow it down. I wish they'd make up their mind this seems a little sketchy since they can't make up their minds what it really does.

PUBLIC HEALTH
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PUBLIC HEALTH
PHARMACEUTICALS
PHARMACEUTICALS
INDUSTRY
PHARMACEUTICALS
PHARMACEUTICALS
PUBLIC HEALTH
PUBLIC HEALTH
