Hear the Trailer for Season 2 of Rolling Stone’s ‘500 Greatest Albums’ Podcast

By Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
In 2003, Rolling Stone released its list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time . Since then it’s been the most popular — and most argued-over — list in the magazine’s history. But over time, we realized it needed an update, so last year, we overhauled it completely, assembling a brand-new list with help from a group of voters that included Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, members of U2, as well as writers, critics, and figures from across the music industry.

To celebrate the new list — which featured a whopping 154 albums that weren’t on the original list or a slight 2012 revise — we launched an in-depth podcast , Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums. An Amazon Original, the show delved into the making and the meaning of 10 albums from the list, featuring fresh stories from the artists who recorded them and insights from our staff: In Season One, Taylor Swift talked about how Red was a huge risk that changed everything for her, Tom Petty’s family and bandmates described how a painful period in his life resulted in his classic solo album Wildflowers, and Chuck D and Hank Shocklee broke down how Public Enemy tried to make the greatest rap album ever with It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back.

Now we’re back with Season Two. Across 10 episodes, you’ll hear Dolly Parton tell the stories behind the songs on her 1971 solo breakthrough Coat of Many Colors ; Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr delve into the making of the Beatles’ troubled final album, Let It Be ; Britney Spears’ collaborators explain how she made 2007’s Blackout in the eye of a paparazzi hurricane; friends and relatives of Alice Coltrane look back at how she overcame tragedy to create her masterpiece Journey in Satchidananda ; Rivers Cuomo and his bandmates reflect on the unlikely birth of Weezer’s Blue Album; and much more.

Hosted by Senior Writer Brittany Spanos, Season Two of Rolling Stone ’s 500 Greatest Albums appears exclusively on Amazon Music, with weekly episodes starting Nov. 16. Check out the trailer above.

