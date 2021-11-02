CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran Completes Covid-19 Quarantine in Time for ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Larisha Paul
 6 days ago
Following a positive Covid-19 test earlier this month , Ed Sheeran has been cleared from isolation in time to make his Saturday Night Live appearance as the musical guest on this week’s Kieran Culkin-hosted episode.

“Posting this pic to say I’m released from Covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all-clear and done my quarantine,” the singer shared on Instagram. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

Sheeran canceled a slate of in-person appearances in order to self-isolate, mainly including promotional interviews and performances for his recently released fourth studio album Equals .

“I’m obviously still in Covid isolation but please let me know what you think when it’s out,” he wrote ahead of the project’s release. “Gonna be having a solo party tonight and tomorrow to celebrate.”

Sheeran passed the time in isolation with a number of livestreamed performances and Instagram live Q&A sessions to make the most of the situation. A separate promotional opportunity sent the “Bad Habits” singer into London’s Leicester Square via a LADbible avatar that allowed him to interact with people on the street from home through a tablet strapped to a man’s face.

Clearly, the show must go on.

Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift, Saweetie Are Coming to ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live revealed its full November lineup, which will feature Taylor Swift returning to the show and Saweetie making her SNL debut. The sketch show’s November run will kick off this Saturday, Nov. 6, with Succession star Kieran Culkin hosting and Ed Sheeran making his third appearance as musical guest. Sheeran’s availability had briefly been put in doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of October; but on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the singer-songwriter — who just released a new album, = (Equals) — announced he’d recovered and got the “all clear” on leaving quarantine.  Swift, meanwhile, will be performing on...
Rolling Stone

Post Malone and the Weeknd Look for Comfort in ‘One Right Now’

Post Malone and the Weeknd have teamed up for new song “One Right Now.” It’s the first time the two singers have collaborated on a track. On the synth-tipped song, the pair trade verses about an unfaithful relationship and salving the pain by finding comfort in others. “You say you love me but I don’t care/That I broke my hand on the same wall that you told me that he fucked you on,” they sing on the chorus. “You think it’s so easy/Fuckin’ with my feelings/I got one comin’ over and one right now/One right now.” While “One Right Now” is Post Malone and the Weeknd’s first joint effort, they’ve each recently collaborated with other artists. Last month, the Weeknd, who was nominated for six American Music Awards, teamed up with Swedish House Mafia for “Moth to a Flame.” Post Malone appears on Young Thug’s “Livin It Up” alongside A$AP Rocky. In September, he postponed his third annual Posty Fest, which was slated to take place over Halloween weekend. It has now been pushed to 2022.
Rolling Stone

Watch Drake’s Black and White Video for ‘Knife Talk’

Drake has dropped a music video for his track “Knife Talk.” The clip, directed by Pablo Rochat, draws on old black and white horror movie footage, including shots of zombies and talking dolls. “Knife Talk,” co-produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson, appeared on Drake’s sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, which arrived in September. Drake teased the new video on Instagram ahead of its release. Drake originally announced last October that Certified Lover Boy would arrive in January 2021, but the album was ultimately delayed. The LP marks Drake’s first proper studio effort since 2018’s Scorpion, although he’s tided fans over with releases like his 2019 compilation, Care Package, 2020 mixtape, Dark Lane Demo Tapes and three-track Scary Hours 2 EP, which arrived in March. Certified Lover Boy has topped the RS Charts since its release. Last month, the release became the fifth album in RS 200 history to spend a month straight atop the RS 200.
People

Ed Sheeran Reveals Wife Cherry Seaborn Asked If He Was 'F—ing Joking' During Proposal

Ed Sheeran's proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn was far from "Perfect" — in fact, thanks to a little rain, it nearly didn't happen at all the way he'd planned. Sheeran, 30, married Seaborn in an intimate chapel ceremony in January 2019, but there were a few bumps in the road when it came to getting to that point, most notably that Sheeran wasn't even sure she'd say yes.
Hello Magazine

Ed Sheeran's sprawling £3.7million 'Sheeran-ville' estate where he's isolating with Covid

Ed Sheeran was forced to pull out of his work commitments after testing positive for Covid-19, and he is now self-isolating at his family home in Suffolk. While Ed is reported to own 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million ($78million), the singer spends the majority of his time in Suffolk with his wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughter Lyra Antarctica. The vast estate is worth £3.7million ($5million) and has the nickname "Sheeran-ville" - take a look inside...
SELF

Here’s Why Ed Sheeran Is Apologizing for Having COVID-19

Ed Sheeran revealed on social media that he recently tested positive for COVID-19—and apologized to those who may have been expecting to see him perform. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram. “It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house. Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”
Daily Mail

Saturday Night Live producers 'scrambling' to replace Ed Sheeran after singer reveals he's tested positive for coronavirus

Saturday Night Live producers are 'scrambling' to replace Ed Sheeran for the show's November 6 broadcast after the singer revealed Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19. An insider told Page Six that producers on the NBC comedy staple are seeking 'another singer who appeals to the same demo' to replace Sheeran, 30, on the show, with Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes cited as potential stand-ins.
KXLY

Ed Sheeran ‘thought he was a bit gay’

Ed Sheeran “thought [he] was gay for a bit” during his childhood. The 30-year-old pop star has revealed he used to question his sexuality because he loved musicals and songs by Britney Spears as a child. He shared: “I have a definite feminine side, to the point that when I...
WebMD

Singer Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19

Oct. 26, 2021 -- English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran says that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 -- days before the release of his new album and about two weeks before his scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live. “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid,...
Black Hills Pioneer

Ed Sheeran thought he was gay?! These stars questioned and explored their sexuality

Ed Sheeran made headlines this week after revealing that he thought he was gay when he was growing up. The ‘Shivers’ hitmaker – who is now married to Cherry Seaborn – questioned his sexuality because enjoyed "feminine" activities like watching musicals and listening to pop music by Britney Spears.
fox35orlando.com

Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19

British pop star Ed Sheeran said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates. Sheeran, 30, broke the news on social media days before his new studio album is due out. "Quick note to tell you that I've sadly...
Deadline

Kieran Culkin To Host ‘SNL’ In November With Ed Sheeran As Musical Guest

Roman Roy is to take some time out from trying to succeed his father Logan to host Saturday Night Live. Kieran Culkin, who stars in HBO drama Succession, fresh into its third season, will make his SNL hosting debut on November 6, the NBC late-night show revealed during tonight’s episode. The actor did, in fact, have a small role on SNL back in 1991 in three sketches when his brother Macauley hosted in Season 17. Culkin will be joined by musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is making his third appearance on the NBC show, after spots in 2014 and 2017. SNL returns for its fifth episode November 6 after a run on consecutive shows hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis tonight.
NME

Elton John confirms Christmas duet with Ed Sheeran and jokes about LadBaby battle

Elton John has confirmed to NME that he and Ed Sheeran are working on a Christmas song together, and joked about a battle for Number One with LadBaby. Sheeran revealed the news this month in an interview with Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2, saying that John reached out to him for the collaboration last year after he discovered that his own Christmas song ‘Step Into Christmas’ had hit the UK Top 10 for the first time ever.
