Kellogg's to resume contract negotiations with striking workers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kellogg Co. is resuming contract negotiations Tuesday with more than 1,400 workers from its cereal plant picket lines. Kellogg's and leaders of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) agreed to resume talks on Nov. 2 and Nov 3., the company said in a statement. However,...

