This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I am Art Caplan. I'm at the Division of Medical Ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine. In my line of work running the medical ethics division, sadly, one of the toughest jobs I have is to get involved when there are disputes among family members or between family members and doctors about end-of-life care for terminally ill patients. How far do you push aggressive care? When do you back off? How do you manage a good death? Do you have hospice? Do you have adequate hospice? Can they go home and receive hospice care?

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO