Public Safety

‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Island Packet Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas woman is accused of shooting her husband during an argument after he returned home late at night from a bar, San Antonio police told media outlets. Officers arrived at...

www.islandpacket.com

The Independent

Gun store owner shoots his two children and wife before killing himself, police say

A man from Colorado killed his two minor children and wife before killing himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend, the police said on Monday. Christof Kreb, 55, owned a gun shop in Colorado Springs, according to business records kept by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.Deputies were called to Kreb’s Pleier Drive home on Saturday morning for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help”, lieutenant Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.When the officers arrived, all four family members were found dead. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Texas State
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Officer Jacqueline Villasenor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting That Killed Her Husband, Also A CPD Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting that killed her husband – also a CPD officer – on the Far Northwest Side this week. Officer Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, 44-year-old German Villasenor. She is due for a bond hearing on Friday. Jacqueline Villasenor (Credit: Chicago Police) The shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport. At Jacqueline Villasenor’s bond hearing, Cook County prosecutors said she...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
murfreesborovoice.com

Smyrna man added to TBI's Most Wanted for allegedly shooting wife

Smyrna Police Department (SPD) are looking for Rodney Garrett and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigatoin is helping by adding him to the state's Most Wanted list. On Nov. 1, shortly after midnight, SPD personnel were dispatched to the 500 block of Almaville Road in response to a domestic shooting. Garrett’s had been shot and was taken to the hospital. Garrett allegedly fled the scene on foot and is now believed to be in the Nashville area.
SMYRNA, TN
theadvocate.com

Hammond man fatally shoots wife, barricades in house before killing himself, sheriff's office says

A Hammond man fatally shot his wife, barricaded himself in his home and then killed himself Friday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were called to E. Coles Creek Loop when they found Heidi Davis, 34, with gunshot wounds outside the house. She was brought to the hospital by ambulance, but later succumbed to her injuries, the release said.
HAMMOND, LA
Island Packet Online

Skeletal remains of 9-year-old found in home where kids were abandoned, Texas cops say

Three children were discovered abandoned in their apartment Sunday with the remains of their 9-year-old brother who had been dead for a year, Texas authorities say. The oldest of the siblings — a 15-year-old — alerted deputies that his brother was dead in their Harris County bedroom in the room next to his, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. When deputies arrived, they found the 15-year-old and his 10 and 7-year-old siblings living inside the home without any adult supervision, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news briefing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Wife Allegedly Convinced Husband He Had Alzheimer’s to Steal $600,000 From Him

A Connecticut woman was arrested this week after she allegedly stole over half a million dollars from her husband by convincing him he had Alzheimer’s Disease. According to Patch, 63-year-old Donna Marino was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery. Police say the woman defrauded her husband out of more than $600,000 over the course of two decades, during which she allegedly forged her husband’s signature on legal documents, pension checks, monetary settlements, and social security payments. Police say she would then deposit those funds into a bank account she had kept secret from her husband.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shoots Her Cop Husband in Argument at Home, Authorities Say

An off-duty police officer was shot in the chest and killed by another off-duty officer during an argument in the Chicago home they shared, authorities have said. The officers involved were husband and wife, according to NBC Chicago. The wounded officer, 44, was transported to a hospital on Tuesday evening in “very critical condition,” according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward. No charges have been announced for the surviving officer, but police said she will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days. Local authorities and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability are still actively investigating the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

NW Side Officer Was Trying To Stop Cop Wife From Shooting Herself When Gun Went Off, Prosecutors Say

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer, had threatened to kill herself before the shooting, prosecutors said Friday. Jacqueline Villaseñor, 39, is charged with accidentally shooting her husband, German Villaseñor, 44, about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday inside the...
CHICAGO, IL

