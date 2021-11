The final week of high school football’s regular season is upon us and for most teams it comes a day earlier than normal while other teams start their postseason journeys. Class 6A, 5A and 1A wrap up their regular season slate on Thursday as jockeying for playoff seeding has one last gasp. For Oxford and Lafayette, both are know they are in the playoffs, but seeding is still murky for both.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO