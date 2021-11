Slash revealed that while recording his upcoming album with Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, they all contracted covid, according to Blabbermouth. Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will release their latest album, titled 4, on February 11th. The album, which is the band's first on the Gibson Records imprint, features the just-released first single, “The River Is Rising,” and marks the collective's first studio set since 2018's Living The Dream. In addition to Slash and Kennedy the band includes Brent Fitz on drums, Todd Kerns on bass, and Frank Sidoris on guitar.

