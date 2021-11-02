Biden on saving forests: US will lead by example

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.

