Letter: We must strengthen climate commitment

By Editorials
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Earth needs our help! In 2015, Pope Francis issued an encyclical calling for those who have contributed the most to climate change to do their part in restoring our world. As the largest historical contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, the United States has a moral...

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Do we have the will to act on climate change?

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Given the controversy and antagonism surrounding the corridor project, I wonder if there is any hope that we will be able to reasonably and rationally address the major impacts of climate change — from the hurricanes and flooding of communities along the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts, to the tornadoes of mid-America, to droughts in the West, to the raging fires and mudslides on the Pacific Coast?
ENVIRONMENT
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: We must find a way

This submission is in response to your article of Oct. 21, "Man charged after school board incident." I have lived in Chanhassen since 1990. It is my home, my community. I am loyal to her and protective of her. We are neighbors, business owners, customers. We pray for our sheriff,...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Scientific American

Three Things We Must Do to Tackle Climate Change

With world leaders meeting at the international climate change conference in Glasgow to negotiate urgent global action necessary to meet this greatest of challenges, many people still don’t know what must be done. Ever since the “code red” report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) this August, many people have been feeling shell-shocked. In addition to bringing a serious dose of reality to those who don’t keep up with the latest advances in climate science, the most important message of the report is that it is not too late to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, if we act rapidly and decisively to cut the emissions that are warming our planet. But what would that look like?
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Freeman

Letter: Climate leadership we can appreciate

The fight over Danskammer is finally over. Citing its incompatibility with the state’s landmark Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), the state Department of Environmental Conservation has denied Danskammer Energy LLC its required permit. This is climate leadership we can appreciate as the world gathers at this moment for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Portland Tribune

Letters: We must make America a shining light again

Our readers also believe Congress must protect Medicare Advantage and that the I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Plan will increase congestion. The purpose of governments has been defined to serve three basic needs. They are to provide an umbrella of safety, to lend a helping hand when needed, and to give everyone the opportunity to be all that they can be.
PORTLAND, OR
Lancaster Online

We must continue to demand meaningful action to address climate crisis from our elected officials [editorial]

THE ISSUE: World leaders including President Joe Biden have been meeting this week at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland. “This year’s global climate summit is a critical one, for measuring how much progress has been made in cutting greenhouse gas emissions and for getting countries to sign up for aggressive new commitments,” The Washington Post explained. “Scientists warn that rapid, large-scale cuts are the only way to avoid ever-worsening climate disasters.” Thursday’s COP26 sessions focused on how countries that rely heavily on fossil fuels can transition more rapidly to cleaner energy sources. China (whose leaders did not attend the climate summit) and the United States are the world’s top two emitters of carbon dioxide.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lumia UK

We must ensure that COP26 is remembered as the place where words became action on climate change

Glasgow provided the perfect backdrop for COP26. As a city that has reinvented itself multiple times through the years, from the textile industry in the 17th century, through to shipbuilding, de-industrialisation and regeneration. It’s always been a city ready to take on big challenges, a city that fuses together solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Bipartisan infrastructure bill will strengthen Maine communities

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. It is good to see a common-sense, bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress that will help create jobs, grow businesses and build a stronger, cleaner future for communities across Maine and throughout the nation. It is even better knowing how hard Sen. Susan Collins has fought throughout these ongoing infrastructure discussions to ensure this bill reflects Maine’s critical needs and priorities. That includes investments in developing our clean energy capabilities, technologies, and resources as part of America’s all-of-the-above energy strategy.
MAINE STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Gildersleeve: Our oceans canâ€™t wait for climate action

Lyf Gildersleeve owns Portland's Flying Fish Co. He is a second-generation fishmonger and a member of the Shellfish Growers Climate CoalitionFor a restauranteur and fishmonger like me, there's no greater nightmare than serving unsafe food to our customers. That nightmare was our reality just a few months ago, when record-shattering temperatures created ideal conditions for Vibrio bacteria to flourish. Vibrio accumulates in shellfish which, when consumed by humans, can induce a nasty illness known as vibriosis. Despite our strict adherence to food safety guidelines, several of our customers reported vibriosis diagnoses, as did customers of many other restaurants. A D...
PORTLAND, OR
Pantagraph

LETTER: Mask mandates must be stopped

A firefighter recently denied a religious exemption from the vaccine man-date, said this is the hill on which he will die. He said their family complied with the mask mandates, but this is where he draws the line; he will not get the vaccine. He had made the decision months ago, but when it came down to the wire, would he give up a very nice career just because he didn’t want to get vaccinated? He did.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Forks Herald

Letter: When given a choice, just choose kindness

There is a growing group in this nation that proclaims “America First!”, thinking it’s a term of camaraderie, when it’s anything but. Whatever conversation follows the “America First” decree generally inspires terrible justifications for racism, xenophobia and nationalism. It advances hate and discord, whether the user knows it or not.
ADVOCACY
95.3 MNC

USDA Emphasizes Commitment to Climate at COP26

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack attended the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. He emphasized USDA’s support for President Biden’s whole of government approach to combatting climate change, creating good jobs, and economic growth in the U.S. During the conference at various events, he highlighted USDA partnerships and initiatives that put agriculture, forestry, and rural communities at the center of global solutions to climate change.
AGRICULTURE

