CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Where do you want it,’ wife allegedly asks husband before shooting him, Texas cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas woman is accused of shooting her husband during an argument after he returned home late at night from a bar, San Antonio police told media outlets. Officers arrived at...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CrimeOnline

‘This is not who we raised our son to be’: Parents of Texas Man Accused of Killing 8-year-old in Apartment Speak Out

The parents of a Texas man accused of murdering a young boy and abusing his brothers say they are horrified by the allegations against him, KHOU-TV reports. Brian Coulter, 31, is accused of beating to death 8-year-old Kendrick Lee, his girlfriend’s son, at some point last year and leaving his body in a Houston apartment. Coulter and his girlfriend, Gloria Y. Williams, 35, are further accused of abandoning Lee’s brothers by leaving them alone in the apartment for months.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
foxsanantonio.com

Police: Woman arrested for choking mom after she wouldn't let her borrow her cell phone

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was arrested after police say she choked her mom when she would not allow her to borrow her phone. Ashae Yvonne Wiiliams, 34, was taken into custody for placing her mom, who is partially paralyzed, in a choke hold after tackling her, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim told police Williams became upset when she wouldn't let her borrow her phone and tackled her to the ground, which injured her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#San Antonio#The Husband#Kens
ocala-news.com

23-year-old mother killed in shooting, Ocala man claims ‘Stand Your Ground’ defense

A 23-year-old mother was killed while riding as a passenger in a vehicle after an Ocala man says he fired shots at the vehicle in self defense. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit is currently investigating the shooting death of Sonja Stahl, who was killed during the altercation on Sunday, October 10, at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the 2600 block of SE 56th.
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

Kendrick Lee’s Abandoned Brothers Say They Were Locked in a Room With Murdered Brother’s Remains While Mom, Accused Killer Boyfriend Still Lived with Them

The mother of a murdered 8-year-old boy appeared in court on Monday to face charges connected to the death of her son Kendrick Lee, who investigators believe was killed by her boyfriend. As previously reported, Kendrick’s mother Gloria Williams, 35, appeared in court on Monday to face charges of injury...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox4news.com

Man arrested for murder of Dallas woman who may have been stalked

FORT WORTH, Texas - A suspect was arrested Thursday for this week's murder of a Dallas woman who may have been stalked. Abigail Saldaña, 22, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in her car after it crashed into a sign on Amon Carter Boulevard at Highway 183 in Fort Worth.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop allegedly shoots her ex-girlfriend, kills her new lover

An off-duty NYPD cop shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman’s new lover after catching the duo together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday night, police and sources said. Yvonne Wu, 31 years old and a five-year veteran of the force, opened fire on the pair at the ex-girlfriend’s house on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst at about 5 p.m., according to police and law enforcement sources.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Gun store owner shoots his two children and wife before killing himself, police say

A man from Colorado killed his two minor children and wife before killing himself at their home in El Paso County over the weekend, the police said on Monday. Christof Kreb, 55, owned a gun shop in Colorado Springs, according to business records kept by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.Deputies were called to Kreb’s Pleier Drive home on Saturday morning for a report of “someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help”, lieutenant Deborah Mynatt of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.When the officers arrived, all four family members were found dead. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy