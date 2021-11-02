CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden announces new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy

Wrcbtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy that includes promoting safe firearms storage and outlining best practices for firearm dealers. The plan includes a new federal focus on improving lethal means safety, which is a voluntary practice to reduce one's suicide risk...

www.wrcbtv.com

fox13news.com

Biden declares November 2021 National Veterans and Military Families Month

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Friday declaring all of November 2021 as National Veterans and Military Families Month — a way "to honor veterans and military families with appropriate ceremonies and activities" as an extension of Veterans Day. Veterans and Military Families Month was created with the...
MILITARY
midfloridanewspapers.com

Bill, local resources may help curb military, veteran suicides

SEBRING — A trio of U.S. senators have introduced a bill to help prevent military suicides in light of reports that military suicides went up 15% in 2020. Meanwhile, Highlands County Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said it’s as high as 30% for members of the U.S. Marine Corps. She and her staff seek to provide as much support as possible to reverse this trend on the local level, especially talking with servicemembers or veterans themselves if no other services are immediately available.
MILITARY
Fox40

Don’t wait. Reach out. campaign tackles veteran suicide prevention

The suicide rate among veterans in 2019 was 52% higher than non-veteran adults in the United States, according to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report. Dennis McDonough, the Veteran Affairs secretary, and Heidi Arthur, the Ad Council’s chief campaign development officer, joined Richard to talk about the new Don’t Wait. Reach Out. campaign.
MILITARY
Joe Biden
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

