Biden announces new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy
6 days ago
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a new military and veteran suicide prevention strategy that includes promoting safe firearms storage and outlining best practices for firearm dealers. The plan includes a new federal focus on improving lethal means safety, which is a voluntary practice to reduce one's suicide risk...
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The federal government is promising to do more to prevent veteran and activity duty military suicides. The White House laid out a new strategy Tuesday. It includes a number of educational campaigns and increasing the availability of gun storage products, requiring gun dealers to sell secure storage or safety devices along with guns.
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden issued a proclamation Friday declaring all of November 2021 as National Veterans and Military Families Month — a way "to honor veterans and military families with appropriate ceremonies and activities" as an extension of Veterans Day. Veterans and Military Families Month was created with the...
SEBRING — A trio of U.S. senators have introduced a bill to help prevent military suicides in light of reports that military suicides went up 15% in 2020. Meanwhile, Highlands County Veterans Services Officer Denise Williams said it’s as high as 30% for members of the U.S. Marine Corps. She and her staff seek to provide as much support as possible to reverse this trend on the local level, especially talking with servicemembers or veterans themselves if no other services are immediately available.
The suicide rate among veterans in 2019 was 52% higher than non-veteran adults in the United States, according to the 2021 National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report. Dennis McDonough, the Veteran Affairs secretary, and Heidi Arthur, the Ad Council’s chief campaign development officer, joined Richard to talk about the new Don’t Wait. Reach Out. campaign.
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News is On Your Side is digging into alarming new statistics on veterans' suicide. According to the National Veteran Suicide Prevention annual report, 52% more veterans than non-veterans committed suicide in 2019. The Ad Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs are working together on a...
